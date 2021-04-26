'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them





Fuel for an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) does not come cheap.

Eskom’s precious supply of electricity, however, has skyrocketed in price over the past decade.

Does it make financial sense to buy an electric vehicle in South Africa?

BMW i3. © jvdwolf/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed motoring expert Warren Tucker.

RELATED: Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'

Electric cars are here to stay… Warren Tucker, motoring expert

Most EVs are sold in the EU… where there’s a subsidy or tax break… Towns there are close together… South Africa has vast, opens spaces between towns… Warren Tucker, motoring expert

The cheapest EV you can buy… the BMW I3 is almost a million rand… We don’t manufacture an electric vehicle here… Warren Tucker, motoring expert

Listen to the interview in the audio below.