Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bystanders and schools should held be accountable for bullying
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Richard Nicol
Today at 09:50
The Numerologist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sandy Smith - Numerologist at ...
Today at 10:08
Response to complaint about unfair provincial government tender adjudication process
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
Revix 'crypto question of the week'
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Sanders
Today at 11:05
How we can help the Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 11:32
Xolly Mncwango
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
xolly mncwango
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:15
Total declares 'force majeure' & withdraws from Mozam LNG project
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Today at 12:27
DHA to visit refugee site in Bellville
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tommy Makhode - Director-General at Department of Home Affairs
Hafiz Mohammed
Today at 12:37
Denis Goldberg House of Hope
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Debbie Budlender
Today at 12:40
Waar's die Pa's?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julian Jansen
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 15:20
Johannesburg boy to become youngest to give a TEDx Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Collen Mashawana
Latest Local
City-owned cemeteries plagued by vandalism and illegal occupation - Badroodien The City of Cape Town says there's been an increase in reports of vandalism and illegal occupation of cemeteries across the metro. 27 April 2021 8:21 AM
Sisonke Johnson & Johnson rollout resumes on Wednesday Dr. Glenda Gray says resuming the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson implementation study involves some administrative and logistical hurdl... 26 April 2021 5:54 PM
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
View all Local
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie' Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook. 26 April 2021 10:50 AM
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses' CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities. 26 April 2021 10:15 AM
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
View all Business
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Quadruple amputee Shan Visser debuts inspiring online talk show Quadruple amputee Shaninlea Visser has released a short documentary as an introduction to her very own inspiring talk show – The S... 25 April 2021 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
View all Entertainment
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. 26 April 2021 4:39 PM
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
View all Opinion
27 April 2021 8:21 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Vandalism
City of CT
illegal occupation
Zahid Badroodien
City cemetries
cemetery vandalism

The City of Cape Town says there's been an increase in reports of vandalism and illegal occupation of cemeteries across the metro.

The City's Zahid Badroodien says a number of municipal cemeteries are "being plagued by rampant destruction".

Klip Road, Khayelitsha, Kuils River, and Durbanville cemeteries are the worst affected sites, facing vandalism, as well as illegal occupation by street people and ongoing illegal dumping

Badroodien, who's the City's mayoral committee member for community services and health, says unlawful structures are being erected on cemetery spaces.

He claims that many homeless people are rejecting alternative shelter options made available by the City.

According to Badroodien, the fencing at cemeteries is often vandalised or stolen, and memorial work at gravesites gets destroyed.

He says the current challenges come at a time when the City is trying to expand burial space in light of the impact of Covid-19.

Badroodien describes to CapeTalk the state of many unfenced, derelict City-owned cemetries.

Most of it is [theft of] fencing, but we're actually seeing vandalism of actual graves... tombstones being pushed over, granite covers broken up and carried away...

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

In some of our cemetery spaces we have increased communities of homeless people that use our cemeteries as throughfare... In Kuilsriver, we found human faeces on graves, heroin needles and homeless people sleeping on graves, dumping in our graves.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

About two weeks ago, I visited the Gugulethu Cemetery where an entire perimeter fence has been stolen.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

At the Klip Road Cemetery in the Grassy Park area, there are portions of our steel palisade fencing being stolen. The same goes for Langa and Khayelitsha, where the entire perimeter fencing has been stolen.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




More from Local

Sisonke Johnson & Johnson rollout resumes on Wednesday

26 April 2021 5:54 PM

Dr. Glenda Gray says resuming the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson implementation study involves some administrative and logistical hurdles.

Read More

Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency

26 April 2021 4:46 PM

Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Read More

CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs

26 April 2021 3:19 PM

The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness.

Read More

SIU recovering money from Covid-19 looters, but what about criminal prosecution?

26 April 2021 1:54 PM

There are concerns that although the SIU is collecting funds linked to the Covid-19 looting spree, looters are not being criminally charged.

Read More

UCT volunteers rally to call and move thousands of salvaged library materials

26 April 2021 1:19 PM

UCT expressed a sincere message of gratitude to all volunteers who responded to the #JaggerLibrarySalvage call.

Read More

Illegal connections and power theft have cost over R15m since July - City of CT

26 April 2021 12:26 PM

The City of Cape Town says it has spent more than R15 million to repair and replace vandalised and stolen electricity infrastructure in just 8 months.

Read More

Fake Covid-19 test results sold to cross-border bus passengers for R300: report

26 April 2021 11:48 AM

Daily Maverick reporter Patrick Egwu went undercover to expose the sale of fake Covid-19 test results to travelers at Park Station in the Joburg CBD.

Read More

COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'

26 April 2021 10:50 AM

Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook.

Read More

It could be months before final decision on full-time return to school, says DBE

26 April 2021 10:42 AM

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department's proposed plan to have primary school pupils resume full-time attendance is not final.

Read More

'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'

26 April 2021 10:15 AM

CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities.

Read More

City-owned cemeteries plagued by vandalism and illegal occupation - Badroodien

Local

You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom

Business Opinion

'SANParks has allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years'

EWN Highlights

UK imposes travel bans and asset freezes on Gupta family, Salim Essa

27 April 2021 7:35 AM

Unicef concerned about impact of COVID-19 on routine vaccination for SA kids

26 April 2021 8:40 PM

Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry

26 April 2021 8:26 PM

