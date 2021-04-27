City-owned cemeteries plagued by vandalism and illegal occupation - Badroodien
The City's Zahid Badroodien says a number of municipal cemeteries are "being plagued by rampant destruction".
Klip Road, Khayelitsha, Kuils River, and Durbanville cemeteries are the worst affected sites, facing vandalism, as well as illegal occupation by street people and ongoing illegal dumping
Badroodien, who's the City's mayoral committee member for community services and health, says unlawful structures are being erected on cemetery spaces.
He claims that many homeless people are rejecting alternative shelter options made available by the City.
According to Badroodien, the fencing at cemeteries is often vandalised or stolen, and memorial work at gravesites gets destroyed.
He says the current challenges come at a time when the City is trying to expand burial space in light of the impact of Covid-19.
Badroodien describes to CapeTalk the state of many unfenced, derelict City-owned cemetries.
Most of it is [theft of] fencing, but we're actually seeing vandalism of actual graves... tombstones being pushed over, granite covers broken up and carried away...Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
In some of our cemetery spaces we have increased communities of homeless people that use our cemeteries as throughfare... In Kuilsriver, we found human faeces on graves, heroin needles and homeless people sleeping on graves, dumping in our graves.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
About two weeks ago, I visited the Gugulethu Cemetery where an entire perimeter fence has been stolen.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
At the Klip Road Cemetery in the Grassy Park area, there are portions of our steel palisade fencing being stolen. The same goes for Langa and Khayelitsha, where the entire perimeter fencing has been stolen.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : Google Maps
