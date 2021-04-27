'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs'
Dr. Henama says vaccine tourism could have been a great opportunity to boost South Africa's tourism recovery.
He says the private sector, which includes the medical aids, is ready and willing to procure the vaccines, but the state refuses.
RELATED: New Health Passport mobile app could fast-track return of SA tourism and events
Henama has written an opinion piece for Eyewitness News lamenting the slow pace of vaccination in South Africa due to what he describes as the "sheer incompetence of the state".
He says the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccination has a negative impact on the attractiveness of the country as a tourism destination.
RELATED: SAT: International tourism still down by over 70% in SA compared to pre-Covid-19
If the private sector and private medical aids are allowed to innoculate their members, it would be easy for the private healthcare system to procure vaccines... to inoculate people from overseas countries to boost our tourism numbers.Dr Unathi Henama, Lecturer - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
The farmers would benefit, the distribution channels would benefit, the tourism sector would benefit as well as other supply chains in the whole economy.Dr Unathi Henama, Lecturer - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
This thing where the government wants to be the only one that does inoculations because this is an election year is not going to work.Dr Unathi Henama, Lecturer - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
Our inoculation systems are far behind, even behind Zimbabwe.Unathi Henama, Lecturer - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/tablet_airport.html?oriSearch=tablet+event&sti=ltib1ofk5dzpe0cswb|&mediapopup=156980882
