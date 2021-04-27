CT refugees have until Friday to choose between reintegration or repatriation
The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, says it will provide temporary financial support to refugees whichever option they choose.
The monetary package for refugees who opt to reintegrate locally is equivalent to three months of rental and food.
Kate Pond, the UNHCR's external relations officer, says refugees who choose to return to their home countries will also receive money to help them get back on their feet.
Before they are repatriated, they will be assessed to ensure that their return home is safe, dignified, and based on an informed decision.
Pond says all refugees will be monitored to track the progress of their integration in addition to counselling which will be provided.
Hundreds of refugees and asylum-seekers have been living at two temporary shelters located at Paint City in Bellville and Wingfield Military Base in Kensington since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.
The tented camps will be closed down at the end of April.
She tells CapeTalk that the majority of displaced refugees have chosen reintegration within Cape Town communities.
We've assisted a few hundred people so far. Most of them are choosing to reintegrate into their communities.Kate Pond, External Relations Officer - UNHCR's South Africa Representation Office
It's only a very tiny number who are approaching us, asking for assistance to return home.Kate Pond, External Relations Officer - UNHCR's South Africa Representation Office
We fly them home with a monetary package to support their return home. The return is only sustainable if they can restart their lives properly.Kate Pond, External Relations Officer - UNHCR's South Africa Representation Office
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
