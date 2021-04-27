UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain





Under a new anti-corruption regime, the UK has imposed sanctions on 22 individuals, including the Gupta brothers and their business associate Salim Essa.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab recently announced the UK’s first sanctions under the new Global Anti-Corruption regime.

Anti-apartheid activist and former British MP, Lord Peter Hain has welcomed the sanctions introduced by the UK.

RELATED: Lord Hain tells House of Lords he’s got evidence of Gupta’s illegal transactions (2017)

Lord Hain has been advocating for legislation to stop corrupt individuals using the UK banks for their money laundering schemes.

He has been calling for sanctions against the Gupta brothers for years and testified at the state capture commission 18 months ago.

The Guptas will no longer be able to channel their dirty money through UK banks or enter the country, he explains to CapeTalk.

RELATED: Lord Hain wants the Gupta family and associates investigated (2017)

At last, the British government has now said that they will not only apply sanctions to human rights abusers but against those involved in corruption. Lord Peter Hain

This is important because up until now, the Guptas who fled to Dubai and India, have escaped any sanctions. Now they will not be able to travel into UK and they will not be able to travel anywhere where the UK could execute an international arrest warrant. Lord Peter Hain

They will not be able to use banks that have London offices or UK branches. Lord Peter Hain

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: