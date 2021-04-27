'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy'





Invasive plants are bad for our water, soil and sustainability argue conservation experts. But clearing them is often a losing battle from the get go with governments not having resrcing to get it down.

But there might be money to be made while saving billions of litres of water, suggests Director of Avocado Vision's Green Business Value Business Chain Jules Newton in vonversation with Refilwe Moloto.

But government doesn't really have the budget. They don't have enough money to take down those trees. Jules Newton, Director - Avocado Vision's Green Business Value Business Chain

However, Newton says there are forests of these trees across the world that are used for commercial purposes as wood fibre.

You can make beautiful decking out of it, you can make beautiful furniture. It is really, really good timber. Jules Newton, Director - Avocado Vision's Green Business Value Business Chain

Government is currently spending R2 billion a year clearing alien vegetation nationally, she notes.

You need about R12 billion a year in order to win the war. Jules Newton, Director - Avocado Vision's Green Business Value Business Chain

I think the invasive trees are growing faster than they are able to be cleared. Jules Newton, Director - Avocado Vision's Green Business Value Business Chain

Corporate and commercial resources need to be brought in to the picture alongside government resources, she adds.

Commercial interests need to say we can commercially exploit this resource. Let's do it in an environentally sustainable way, and therefore bring economy to people who have been underserved - and protect our water security at the same time. Jules Newton, Director - Avocado Vision's Green Business Value Business Chain

This can only be achieved by corporate and commercial intersts becoming more aware of this issue and its economic potential, she notes.

