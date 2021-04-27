Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build
The Noordhoek Environmental Action Group (NEAG) is taking the City of Cape Town to court in a bid to halt the building of the Houmoed Phase 1 Extension road that it believes will result in the extinction of the Western Cape Leopard Toad and progressively empty the Noordhoek Wetland of its wildlife.
The proposed road will link Noordhoek Main Road with Kommetjie Road and will run along the south-eastern side of the wetlands.
These areas are essential to our wellbeing, and also protect cities and communities from floods, droughts and coastal storms, which given climate change and rising sea levels is becoming increasingly critical.
Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts speaks to John Maytham about the proposed road and why they believe it should be stopped.
Why was there a need for this road?
Initially the road was proposed as a temporary road to aleviate the traffic on Kommetjie Road wile those roadworks are going ahead.Alison Faraday - Toadnuts and Noordhoek Environmental Action Group (NEAG)
Nw that those roadworks are done and dusted, the City of Cape Town has come up with another reason, she says.
Now they are talking about the fact that there is still congetion on Kommetjie Road and perhaps some extra arterial road would be a good idea.Alison Faraday - Toadnuts and Noordhoek Environmental Action Group (NEAG)
She say one of the other reasons put forward by the City is that a road through the wetland will keep the wetland clean.
This is of course not a good idea at all.Alison Faraday - Toadnuts and Noordhoek Environmental Action Group (NEAG)
She says the wetland is co-managed by the City of Cape Town, Cape Nature, and SANParks, and questions how much this group knows about the level of degradation of the area,
There isn't even an overarching wetland management plan and that is what we are calling for.Alison Faraday - Toadnuts and Noordhoek Environmental Action Group (NEAG)
At the moment we don't know what lives and breeds in the wetland. We have no idea of actual fauna and flora in the wetlands.Alison Faraday - Toadnuts and Noordhoek Environmental Action Group (NEAG)
No proper science has been done.Alison Faraday - Toadnuts and Noordhoek Environmental Action Group (NEAG)
She says what is known, is what is called the 'road effect' which will negatively impact an area such as a wetland.
Listen to the interview below:
