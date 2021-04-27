Pregnant and breastfeeding women to be excluded from Sisonke J&J trial - for now





For the time being, pregnant and breastfeeding healthcare workers will not be able to get the Johnson & Johnson jab when the Sisonke rollout resumes on Wednesday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says he's noted the advice of the South African Health Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Mkhize says the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC), along with other academic and scientific bodies, will engage Sahpra to discuss the recommendation further.

"Whilst Sahpra may have elected to err on the side of caution, the scientists will be able to make the case for pregnant and lactating women to receive the vaccine", he said in a statement issued on Monday.

"I wish to reassure you all, fellow South Africans, that it is much better to have the vaccine than to avoid taking it for fear of getting a blood clot", Mkhize added.

South Africa suspended the Johson & Johnson vaccine after six patients developed rare blood clots in the United States out of more than six million people given the J&J shot so far.

The blood clots, known as Vaccine Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT), have since been reported in another two patients in the US.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the US.

Here in South Africa, there have been no reports of blood clots among roughly 290,000 healthcare workers who've already received the J&J jab.

Vaccine recipients who develop headaches or abdominal pain, vomiting, blurry vision or other neurological or abdominal symptoms after being vaccinated are advised to seek medical attention immediately as these could be signs of a VITT.

You can also report any vaccine-related side effects by calling the Covid-19 hotline on 0800 029 999, use the newly launched Sahpra Med Safety App or, if you are a Sisonke participant, you can call the Sisonke Safety Desk on 0800 014 956.