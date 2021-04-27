Streaming issues? Report here
Cape of Good Hope SPCA launches revamped online store on Freedom Day

27 April 2021 12:46 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Communications manager Belinda Abraham says they have never seen this degree of devestation and loss of wildlife from the fire.

We have experienced working in fires before, and never before have we seen this degree of devestation and loss in terms of wildlife.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

One of the things we are continuing to do is the search and resuce although we are losing a considerable amount of hope.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

We are seeing some signs of life returning to those areas.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The area is still very hot and the ground is unstale, she says. One inspector's shoes melted underfoot she adds.

Please continue to keep shallow containers of water out in gardens around the perimeter of the fire.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Be aware that putting out food can habituate wild animals which is ill-advised, she notes.

Keep the water containers shallow so that small animals do not drown.

She says they are so grateful to the outpouring of support from Capetonians and all the donations helped animals in need, form bandages to food.

Our hospital is now full stocked and we will be sharing supluses with other animal welfare hospitals.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

If anyone sees animals in need of asisatnce please call the Cape of Good Hope SPCA 24-hour help line on 083 326 1604

Check out their newly revamped online store. They are now offering home delivery of all their products.

She says this is a pet store where you can buy trusted products and give back. All profits go back to the animals in need.

Listen to the interview below:




27 April 2021 12:46 PM
by Barbara Friedman

