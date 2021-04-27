Denis Goldberg's dream: House of Hope to open for Hout Bay's children in need





Thursday will be the first anniversary of Denis goldberg's death.

The Rivonia trialist and struggle stalwart passed away a year ago in his Hout Bay home where he has spent his last years battling with stage 4 lung cancer and a heart condition.

His dream was to see a safe haven for the children of local areas such as Hangberg and Imizamo Yethu in the Hout Bay area where he lived.

Debbie Budlender talks to Lester Kieiwt about how his dream has almost finally become a reality in the form of The House of Hope.

We have a holiday programme this week, for three days for children 9 to 12. Debbie Budlender, Manager - House of Hope

The House of Hope is not yet fully open, she explains

The House of Hope is very near completion. Debbie Budlender, Manager - House of Hope

She says Denis always wanted to bring about social cohesion and have a space that brings children from all backgrounds together around activities such as art.

Take a listen to the interview in the audio below: