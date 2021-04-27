Streaming issues? Report here
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story

27 April 2021 4:19 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Ted
TEDx
Prince Mashawana

Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.

He's South Africa's own superhero. Eight-year-old Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.

And on Wednesday, he will become the youngest ever person to give a TedX talk, TED being a US-based non-profit organisation which posts free talks online under the slogan "ideas worth spreading".

Prince, who likes to wear a bright orange cape and fitted blue body suit, has written a comic book, SuperMash, which highlights issues such as child abuse.

The Grade 3 pupil's first book, Diary of a Superhero, will be published at the end of the year, and will be releasing a 12-part webinar series with his 'fellow superheros' in partnership with the Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture and recreation soon.

His talk, which he will be giving tomorrow in Sandton, is titled: Can the youth really change the world?

John Maytham speaks to SuperMash, Prince Mashawana.

I wanted to start a business to help kids to be stopped bullying.

Prince Mashawana - SuperMash

I coached them, I made them cnfident and helped them stopped being bullyed. I want them to all be superheros.

Prince Mashawana - SuperMash

I came up with the idea of the comic book.

Prince Mashawana - SuperMash

SuperMash will present the topic "Can the youth change the world?" on 28 April at TEDx Talk Sandton between 6-8 PM.

Listen to the interview in the audio below:

https://www.facebook.com/Super-Mash-109097707166109



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
