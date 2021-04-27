Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
View all Local
Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts talks to John Maytham about why they believe such a road will degrade the wetlands. 27 April 2021 11:36 AM
'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy' Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it. 27 April 2021 10:50 AM
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie' Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook. 26 April 2021 10:50 AM
View all Politics
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
View all Business
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
Is immunotherapy the answer to beating cancer? Oncologist explains Onclogist Dr Greg Hart from the Cancer Care Group explains what immnonotherapy means and howit can work. 27 April 2021 2:39 PM
'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs' Columnist and tourism lecturer Dr. Unathi Henama says South Africa has missed out on an opportunity to become a vaccine tourism de... 27 April 2021 9:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around'

27 April 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Nigeria
Banking
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Bank of Athens
Grobank
Access Bank
Grobank Limited

Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games.

Access Bank - Nigeria's biggest bank - bought a controlling stake in local Grobank at the end of March.

With an investment of around R896-million ($60 million), Access became the first such lender to venture into South Africa.

It will reportedly invest up to R400 million into Grobank (formerly known as Bank of Athens) over the next two years.

Image credit: Access Bank on Twitter @accessbank_help

Access Bank has pounced on a South African bank; a Nigerian bank has bought a South African bank! We're used to things working the other way around here...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

We are used to things happening the other way around, but I think this is very good for the relationship. Access Bank has grown to become probably the biggest bank by assets in Nigeria - it did a merger with one of the other big banks (Diamond Bank) a while ago.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Nigerian banks have shown quite an appetite for expansion... across borders... but they (and others) have avoided South Africa because of the size of our banks; the control they have over the market and so on.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

They just don't necessarily see the business case for coming into this market. There's a lot more low-hanging fruit in other African markets.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

This has become a bit of a thorny issue in the relationships because there's so much South African investment and presence in Nigeria, and very little in South Africa.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Games says Access' acquisition in the SA market is part of a bigger plan.

The Bank has already invested in other countries on the continent including Kenya, Mozambique and - most recently - Botswana.

There is a big push from West Africa into the rest of Africa... I think the idea is that Grobank will rebrand to Access Bank, which is a brand that is known by many Nigerians of course.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

It also follows quite closely on Nigerian airline Air Peace flying to South Africa... I think we're going to see things shaking up a little bit...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus (Grobank segment at 3:04):




