Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money!
The secondhand clothing market is booming and no-one knows that better than Aune Aunapuu.
She's the founder and CEO of thriving online marketplace Yaga.
It's an app to trade both secondhand and new clothing in South Africa.
Aunapuu says Yaga makes person-to-person resale easy with secure online payment and nationwide delivery.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the entrepreneur who launched the local platform from her home country, Estonia.
Data shows that many women don't wear 20% of their wardrobe... That means that 80% can be uploaded and used to make money!Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
If you have clothes or shoes at home you no longer need, you can take a picture, upload them on Yaga and start making money selling them online.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
If you want to buy on Yaga, you can get secondhand branded products up to 90% cheaper than the original price!Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
We have close to 200,000 registered users and more than 1 million items on sale today.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
She says anyone who has a mobile device and access to the Internet is able to download the app from App Stores or by visiting the website yaga.co.za.
Yaga takes its 9% commission only once a purchase has gone through successfully.
The rating feature is still coming. At the moment we have processes in place [for reporting]... Safety is our first priority. We release the money to the seller only if the buyer has received the item.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
We provide a safe platform where people can shop and sell without the fear of getting scammed and losing their money.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
Our second priority is convenience.... Buyers can pay with several online methods and we'll send the items directly to their location with couriers... The buyers make the payment for the courier with the item's price...Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
If you buy from someone in your community, you will support them... Many of the sellers have said Yaga has provided their only income during the Covid pandemic and turned out to be a lifesaver.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
It's also good for the environment.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
For more detail on how Yaga works, take a listen:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/deagreez/deagreez2104/deagreez210406588/167823391-full-length-body-size-photo-girl-sitting-on-floor-with-tablet-selling-things-in-internet-smiling.jpg
More from Business
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around'
Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games.Read More
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?
There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.Read More
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman
French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely.Read More
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain
The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the UK.Read More
'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs'
Columnist and tourism lecturer Dr. Unathi Henama says South Africa has missed out on an opportunity to become a vaccine tourism destination.Read More
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom
Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland.Read More
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek
Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.Read More
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.Read More
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?
There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.Read More
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story
Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.Read More
Is immunotherapy the answer to beating cancer? Oncologist explains
Onclogist Dr Greg Hart from the Cancer Care Group explains what immnonotherapy means and howit can work.Read More
'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy'
Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it.Read More
'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs'
Columnist and tourism lecturer Dr. Unathi Henama says South Africa has missed out on an opportunity to become a vaccine tourism destination.Read More
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek
Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.Read More
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them
Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency
Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.Read More
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar
The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars.Read More
More from Local
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?
There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.Read More
Pregnant and breastfeeding women to be excluded from Sisonke J&J trial - for now
Medicines regulator Sahpra says pregnant and lactating women should be excluded from the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke implementation study at this stage.Read More
Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build
Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts talks to John Maytham about why they believe such a road will degrade the wetlands.Read More
'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy'
Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it.Read More
CT refugees have until Friday to choose between reintegration or repatriation
The refugees can either choose resettlement with communities in and around Cape Town or voluntary repatriation back to their countries of origin.Read More
City-owned cemeteries plagued by vandalism and illegal occupation - Badroodien
The City of Cape Town says there's been an increase in reports of vandalism and illegal occupation of cemeteries across the metro.Read More
Sisonke Johnson & Johnson rollout resumes on Wednesday
Dr. Glenda Gray says resuming the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson implementation study involves some administrative and logistical hurdles.Read More
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency
Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.Read More
CPF says City of CT 'missing in action' while more homeless people turn to drugs
The chairman of the Mowbray CPF says the City of Cape Town has failed to effectively deal with rising levels of homelessness.Read More