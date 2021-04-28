Local comedians thrived online in lockdown - 'It was our most successful year'





Live performances include comedy routines says Refilwe Molotoa and often rely not just on billed gigs where they have paying audience members, but also corporate gigs as well.

Goliath & Goliath is one of the most recognisable comedic entertainment brands in the country, made up of the comedy trio, Jason, Donovan, and Nicholas.

Donovan Goliath chats to Refilwe about how the trio survived the past 18 months.

I knew we were not going to be on stage for a very long time so we adapted by making and entertaining people with a lot of content online which was probably the best decision we could ever have made. Donovan Goliath, Comedian

Goliath & Goliath were early adopters of the online space as hard lockdown hit.

I'm not going to lie to you, last year was probably our most successful year all round, and only because we adapted and were very early adopters...we figured many people would be on their devices, on their phones and they don't have anything else to do so you might as well bring it to them. Donovan Goliath, Comedian

It really took off. Donovan Goliath, Comedian

Listen to the interview with Donovan Goliath in the audio below: