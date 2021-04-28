Local comedians thrived online in lockdown - 'It was our most successful year'
Live performances include comedy routines says Refilwe Molotoa and often rely not just on billed gigs where they have paying audience members, but also corporate gigs as well.
Goliath & Goliath is one of the most recognisable comedic entertainment brands in the country, made up of the comedy trio, Jason, Donovan, and Nicholas.
Donovan Goliath chats to Refilwe about how the trio survived the past 18 months.
I knew we were not going to be on stage for a very long time so we adapted by making and entertaining people with a lot of content online which was probably the best decision we could ever have made.Donovan Goliath, Comedian
Goliath & Goliath were early adopters of the online space as hard lockdown hit.
I'm not going to lie to you, last year was probably our most successful year all round, and only because we adapted and were very early adopters...we figured many people would be on their devices, on their phones and they don't have anything else to do so you might as well bring it to them.Donovan Goliath, Comedian
It really took off.Donovan Goliath, Comedian
Listen to the interview with Donovan Goliath in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/macrovector/macrovector1602/macrovector160200121/51757289-old-fashioned-retro-big-metallic-microphone-against-blurred-red-light-spots-background-vintage-poste.jpg
More from The Big Breakfast Broadcast
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos
The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward.Read More
'Theatre has gone through wars and pandemics and will always survive'
Baxter Theatre Marketing Manager Fahiem Stellenboom talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the theatre has survived the past few years.Read More
'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education'
Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results.Read More
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'
Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Is SA capable of producing future leaders in STEM subjects?
Refilwe Moloto shone the spotlight on SA's STEM education as part of Wednesday's Big Breakfast Broadcast on CapeTalk.Read More
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot
For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...Read More
Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims
R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman.Read More
2 reasons your employer can force you to join a specific medical scheme
Lawyer Craig Berkowitz outlines when it is compulsory for employees to join a medical aid scheme selected by an employer.Read More
State capture a major reason for decline in crime fighting capacity - Mo Shaik
The former head of SA Secret Service says overall architecture once had in 1994 no longer matches the problem SA has today.Read More
Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop
All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined".Read More