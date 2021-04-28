Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year
Cape Town has established itself as a great place to shoot films or television shows. We are relatively affordable and have a skilled workforce at the ready.
Like with everything else, this had to stop with lockdown. Though presumably, issues with visas must have contributed before that.
However, Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. Is this a case of catching up on delayed productions or has something shifted in the industry?
We are still fully, fully booked. It looks almost as if this year could be the biggest year in the history of the studio.Nico Dekker, CEO - Cape Town Film Studios
Listen to the interview with Nico Dekker in the audio below:
Source : @CapeTownFilmStudiosSA
