Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year

Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 15:20
Team emerge after spending 40 days in a cave as part of isolation study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christian Clot
Today at 15:40
Vaccinations resume
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:50
More on the Cuban engineers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 16:20
Pfizer CEO says pill to treat Covid could be ready by end 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Today at 16:55
UCT appeals for volunteers to come help with library on weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ujala Satgoor
Today at 17:05
Authors of Battle of Bangui trying to access a report on the
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Thompson
Today at 17:20
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
No Items to show
Latest Local
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
Western Cape officials to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine outreach ahead of Phase 2 The Western Cape Health Department says it's working on implementing outreach and door-to-door campaigns for seniors to get vaccin... 28 April 2021 1:14 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the governing party. 28 April 2021 10:39 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
'Expect vague answers from Ramaphosa at Zondo, he can't throw ANC under the bus' President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take the hot seat at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday. 28 April 2021 10:27 AM
View all Politics
Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h The French carmaker becomes the second one to electronically limit the top speed of all its models. 28 April 2021 2:43 PM
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
View all Business
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs". 28 April 2021 9:54 AM
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year

28 April 2021 8:46 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Film
Cape Town Film Studios

Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year.

Cape Town has established itself as a great place to shoot films or television shows. We are relatively affordable and have a skilled workforce at the ready.

Like with everything else, this had to stop with lockdown. Though presumably, issues with visas must have contributed before that.

However, Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. Is this a case of catching up on delayed productions or has something shifted in the industry?

We are still fully, fully booked. It looks almost as if this year could be the biggest year in the history of the studio.

Nico Dekker, CEO - Cape Town Film Studios

Listen to the interview with Nico Dekker in the audio below:




28 April 2021 8:46 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Film
Cape Town Film Studios

