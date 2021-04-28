Louis Vuitton R500k airplane bag costs the same as a small plane, jokes Twitter
The handbag shaped like a plane and covered in the iconic LV monograms is priced at $39,000 - over half a million rand - and had Twitter jokes landing as fast as planes during airport rush-hour.
'You can buy an actual plane for less', joked one. 'Looks like the price of handbags really “took off” this year,' added another.
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 Airplane Bag by Virgil Abloh— SAINT (@saint) April 2, 2021
💰$39,000 pic.twitter.com/GEUmoylYqD
