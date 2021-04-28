Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Team emerge after spending 40 days in a cave as part of isolation study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christian Clot
Today at 15:40
Vaccinations resume
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:50
More on the Cuban engineers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 16:20
Pfizer CEO says pill to treat Covid could be ready by end 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Today at 16:55
UCT appeals for volunteers to come help with library on weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ujala Satgoor
Today at 17:05
Authors of Battle of Bangui trying to access a report on the
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Thompson
Today at 17:20
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
No Items to show
Politics

'Expect vague answers from Ramaphosa at Zondo, he can't throw ANC under the bus'

28 April 2021 10:27 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ANC
state capture inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa
state capture commission
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take the hot seat at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa is set to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as ANC president and former deputy president.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says it's unlikely that Ramaphosa will give any straight answers regarding corruption within his party.

Mathekga says Ramaphosa will have to strike a balancing act between acknowledging wrongdoing and toeing the party line.

RELATED: WATCH: ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat

I don't think the president will come out as brutally honest. He will most likely come out as vague as always... non-committal, acknowledging to some extent.

Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

If President Ramaphosa doesn't admit to some of those challenges in the party, he will come out as being dishonest. It's going to have to be a very carefully managed admission... because he cannot go to a point where he is seen as throwing the ANC under the bus.

Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

We are going to see Ramaphosa trying to balance the difficulties within the ANC with his ambitions within government.

Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

He cannot come out and dis the ANC... It would be difficult for him to break the ranks, but at the same time, he has to show a level of honesty in terms of reflecting on where the ANC is.

Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:




