'Expect vague answers from Ramaphosa at Zondo, he can't throw ANC under the bus'





Ramaphosa is set to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as ANC president and former deputy president.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says it's unlikely that Ramaphosa will give any straight answers regarding corruption within his party.

Mathekga says Ramaphosa will have to strike a balancing act between acknowledging wrongdoing and toeing the party line.

RELATED: WATCH: ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat

I don't think the president will come out as brutally honest. He will most likely come out as vague as always... non-committal, acknowledging to some extent. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

If President Ramaphosa doesn't admit to some of those challenges in the party, he will come out as being dishonest. It's going to have to be a very carefully managed admission... because he cannot go to a point where he is seen as throwing the ANC under the bus. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

We are going to see Ramaphosa trying to balance the difficulties within the ANC with his ambitions within government. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

He cannot come out and dis the ANC... It would be difficult for him to break the ranks, but at the same time, he has to show a level of honesty in terms of reflecting on where the ANC is. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane: