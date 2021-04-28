Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals
An open letter signed by 1200 former and current French military members – including 20 retired generals – warns of impending civil war.
The letter implores the government to defend civilisation against “hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs” and France from “Islamisation”.
The French government has condemned the letter, with the Minister in charge of the armed forces, Florence Parly, warning that still serving signatories will be punished for defying a law compelling them to remain politically neutral.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has told the retired generals she shared their sentiments and invited them to back her.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
… You’ve got a powder keg… This warning suggests a civil war can happen now… When you know it’s fuelled by far-right extremism, it just feels wrong…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_7937205_silhouette-of-a-french-soldier-with-the-flag-of-france-in-the-background.html?vti=ls9nh0g79ldy3srrp6-1-11
