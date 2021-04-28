Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals





An open letter signed by 1200 former and current French military members – including 20 retired generals – warns of impending civil war.

The letter implores the government to defend civilisation against “hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs” and France from “Islamisation”.

© darrenwhi/123rf.com

The French government has condemned the letter, with the Minister in charge of the armed forces, Florence Parly, warning that still serving signatories will be punished for defying a law compelling them to remain politically neutral.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has told the retired generals she shared their sentiments and invited them to back her.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

… You’ve got a powder keg… This warning suggests a civil war can happen now… When you know it’s fuelled by far-right extremism, it just feels wrong… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

