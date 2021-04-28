'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on his fellow South Africans to vote out ineffective or corrupt councillors.
South Africans will vote in local government elections on 27 October.
Africa Melane interviewed Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at the Human Science Research Council.
In the face of severe corruption in local government and numerous service delivery challenges; can our votes shift the needle?
We’re seeing strong narratives… ‘I want to vote, but nothing changes.’ ‘I’ve voted before but it made no difference.’ ‘Voting is pointless, my life has not got better.’ …Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council
Poor and marginalised communities… having one not-so-great clinic is better than having none at all…Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council
Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.Read More
