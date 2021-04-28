[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat
He's expected to face questions about allegations of state capture within structures of the ANC and how the party responded.
WATCH: 'Expect vague answers from Ramaphosa at Zondo, he can't throw ANC under the bus'
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYoZtswI_is
More from Politics
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
'Expect vague answers from Ramaphosa at Zondo, he can't throw ANC under the bus'
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take the hot seat at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.Read More
Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build
Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts talks to John Maytham about why they believe such a road will degrade the wetlands.Read More
'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy'
Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it.Read More
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'
Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook.Read More
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'
CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities.Read More
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure
Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructure upgrades.Read More
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.Read More
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA
Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA.Read More