[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat

Today at 15:20 Team emerge after spending 40 days in a cave as part of isolation study Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Christian Clot

Today at 15:40 Vaccinations resume Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 15:50 More on the Cuban engineers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory

Today at 16:05 Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Steven Friedman

Today at 16:20 Pfizer CEO says pill to treat Covid could be ready by end 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

Today at 16:55 UCT appeals for volunteers to come help with library on weekend Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ujala Satgoor

Today at 17:05 Authors of Battle of Bangui trying to access a report on the Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Warren Thompson

