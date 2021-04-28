City of CT invites elderly people to use public libraries to sign up for vaccine
The City of Cape has encouraged senior citizens to use the City's public facilities, especially libraries, to access the national vaccine registration portal.
The electronic vaccine data system (EVDS) opened to residents over the age of 60 more than a week ago.
The City's Zahid Badroodien says the municipality wants to ensure equitable access to the vaccine.
Badroodien says officials are cognisant of the fact that many elderly residents do not have internet-enabled devices or access to wifi and data.
Anyone without data or connectivity can use the City’s wifi-enabled public facilities and 55 wifi-enabled libraries to register on EVDS using their own devices.
Alternatively, they can log on to library computers if they do not have internet-enabled devices.
"In our vulnerable areas specifically, we will be allocating staff to assist those individuals or organisations to register on what can be a very complicated registration process", Badroodien tells CapeTalk.
Each person registering will require an ID number and a cell phone number where they can receive details of their appointment.
We know very well that not everyone has the same access to internet, wifi and data.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
So, it's very important to me and to the City to identify how we can help our residents, especially in our vulnerable areas, to use City infrastructure and City support to register for the vaccination.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
We've identified our libraries that are connected to the internet and are wifi-enabled...Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Either residents can go to their nearest libraries to access the wifi... or they can go to the computers that have been identified to register.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
