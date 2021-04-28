Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'





President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the Zondo Commission on Wednesday morning.

He testified in his capacity as the president of the ANC and will return again in May as head of state.

Ramaphosa was the governing party’s second-in-command during the era where state capture was said to have taken place.

He faces criticism for his silence during what he called “nine wasted years”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma sharing a moment. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE - ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat

Lester Kiewit interviewed Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

It’s a difficult task… to try and find that separation. It’s become too incestuous… Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate - Institute for Global Dialogue

It’s unprecedented… an interesting moment… It’s essentially the President accounting… it’s an independent inquest… It’s going to be critical for his reputation… Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate - Institute for Global Dialogue

I don’t think two days are enough… Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Associate - Institute for Global Dialogue

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.