Western Cape officials to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine outreach ahead of Phase 2
Officials are wrapping up Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout after the Sisonke implementation study resumed on Wednesday.
Once the Sisonke trial is concluded, the remainder of healthcare workers will be inoculated using the additional Johnson & Johnson vaccines secured by the South African government.
People over 60 will be the first to get vaccinated when Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout starts on Monday 17 May, using both Pfizer and J&J vaccines.
The Western Cape Health Department's spokesperson, Marika Champion, says at least 124,000 people over 60 have registered on the online vaccine registration portal known as EVDS platform.
Champion says the department will be focusing its efforts on reaching those vulnerable communities that need help registering for the vaccine.
She says outreach and door-to-door campaigns will help ensure that there is fair and equitable access as Phase 2 of the rollout begins mid-May.
"We're really going to try our best to get as close as possible to people", Champion tells CapeTalk.
There needs to be some emphasis put on actively reaching those vulnerable communities and the people that may not have easy access. The province is working with some of its partners, like the City of Cape Town.Marika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department
The extra vaccination sites will come online as we enter into phase 2.Marika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department
We are finishing the first phase of vaccinating healthcare workers as part of the Sisonke trial... we will probably finish our healthcare workers with some J&J vaccines which we will get supplementary to the Sisonke trialMarika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department
We are still wrapping up phase 1, which is the healthcare workers. Although registration for phase 2 is already open.Marika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
