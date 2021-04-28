Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos





He has been making hits since the 90s and is showing no signs of slowing down. Arno Carstens is surely one of this country's best musical exports and has shared stages with big names across the globe, whether as part of the Springbok Nude Girls, or as a successful solo artist, says Refilwe Moloto.

But he still calls South Africa his home, despite the tough times he and his fellow musicians have surely endured during lockdown.

The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter chats to Refilwe about how he and other musicians fared during the challenging lockdown period and shares some insights about the way forward.

Carstens says the space of arranging online digital live music events required some quick changes, and while he believes it is a useful addition to musicians' toolboxes for performing, it does not replace live gigs.

That's all cool, but I found that it was a bit of a fad. people really supported us for a couple of months, and then you get over it. Arno Carstens, Singer Songwriter

He has a love and passion for both music and art and says he has always produced art.

The lockdown period has forced him to relook at ways of doing things and be able to reinvent.

We throw everything against a wall and seeing what sticks. Arno Carstens, Singer Songwriter

His new direction is holding mini live music shows with an art exhibition showcasing his work.

But this past period of lockdown has resulted in him producing a great deal more artworks. Check out his online gallery Arno Carstens Fine Art.

