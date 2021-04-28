Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'





A second wave of Covid-19 infections is overwhelming India’s already fragile healthcare system.

The country has recorded more than 300 000 new cases of Covid-19 on each of the past five days.

India is the world’s largest producer of Covid-19 vaccines.

India is recording more than 300 000 new cases of Covid-19 per day. © moovstock/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Alf Nilsen of the Department of Sociology at the University of Pretoria.

It’s devastating… a humanitarian crisis unlike anything seen since 1947. Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals… gross underestimates [of deaths] … Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria

The pandemic in India has been mismanaged from the start… They opened up for a massive number of super-spreader events. There was no preparation for a second wave… Extreme dithering with the expansion of oxygen supplies… The vaccination drive in India has been slow… it collapsed again… Dithering all around… Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria

Indians are dying in their thousands every day. Cases are going up by 300 000 every day. It’s as simple as that… a callous national government… Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria

The scandalous Intellectual Property rights regime is being maintained by powerful Northern governments and the power of Big Pharma… Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria

The Indian government is persecuting citizens, journalists, and medical staff who take to social media to call attention to the issue… Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria

