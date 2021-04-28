Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is overwhelming India’s already fragile healthcare system.
The country has recorded more than 300 000 new cases of Covid-19 on each of the past five days.
India is the world’s largest producer of Covid-19 vaccines.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Alf Nilsen of the Department of Sociology at the University of Pretoria.
It’s devastating… a humanitarian crisis unlike anything seen since 1947. Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals… gross underestimates [of deaths] …Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria
The pandemic in India has been mismanaged from the start… They opened up for a massive number of super-spreader events. There was no preparation for a second wave… Extreme dithering with the expansion of oxygen supplies… The vaccination drive in India has been slow… it collapsed again… Dithering all around…Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria
Indians are dying in their thousands every day. Cases are going up by 300 000 every day. It’s as simple as that… a callous national government…Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria
The scandalous Intellectual Property rights regime is being maintained by powerful Northern governments and the power of Big Pharma…Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria
The Indian government is persecuting citizens, journalists, and medical staff who take to social media to call attention to the issue…Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
