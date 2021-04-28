Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Team emerge after spending 40 days in a cave as part of isolation study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christian Clot
Today at 15:40
Vaccinations resume
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:50
More on the Cuban engineers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 16:20
Pfizer CEO says pill to treat Covid could be ready by end 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Today at 16:55
UCT appeals for volunteers to come help with library on weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ujala Satgoor
Today at 17:05
Authors of Battle of Bangui trying to access a report on the
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Warren Thompson
Today at 17:20
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

28 April 2021 1:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of Pretoria
Sociology
UP
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Covid-19 in India
Alf Nilsen

"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."

A second wave of Covid-19 infections is overwhelming India’s already fragile healthcare system.

The country has recorded more than 300 000 new cases of Covid-19 on each of the past five days.

India is the world’s largest producer of Covid-19 vaccines.

India is recording more than 300 000 new cases of Covid-19 per day. © moovstock/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Alf Nilsen of the Department of Sociology at the University of Pretoria.

It’s devastating… a humanitarian crisis unlike anything seen since 1947. Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals… gross underestimates [of deaths] …

Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria

The pandemic in India has been mismanaged from the start… They opened up for a massive number of super-spreader events. There was no preparation for a second wave… Extreme dithering with the expansion of oxygen supplies… The vaccination drive in India has been slow… it collapsed again… Dithering all around…

Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria

Indians are dying in their thousands every day. Cases are going up by 300 000 every day. It’s as simple as that… a callous national government…

Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria

The scandalous Intellectual Property rights regime is being maintained by powerful Northern governments and the power of Big Pharma…

Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria

The Indian government is persecuting citizens, journalists, and medical staff who take to social media to call attention to the issue…

Professor Alf Nilsen, Department of Sociology - University of Pretoria

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




