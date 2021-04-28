Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Team emerge after spending 40 days in a cave as part of isolation study
Guests
Christian Clot
Today at 15:40
Vaccinations resume
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:50
More on the Cuban engineers
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 16:20
Pfizer CEO says pill to treat Covid could be ready by end 2021
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Today at 16:55
UCT appeals for volunteers to come help with library on weekend
Guests
Ujala Satgoor
Today at 17:05
Authors of Battle of Bangui trying to access a report on the
Guests
Warren Thompson
Today at 17:20
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Guests
Ferial Haffajee
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa

28 April 2021 2:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mango Airlines
Acsa
Mango flights suspended

Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa).

Hundreds of Mango customers were left stranded at airports across the country this morning after the airline's flights were abruptly halted.

The cash-strapped low-cost local carrier has since issued a statement apologising for the flight interruptions and delays.

Mango Airlines spokesperson Benediction Zubane says that flight operations have only been cancelled for today (Wednesday 28 April).

Zubane has told CapeTalk that the airline will return to the skies on Thursday 29 April.

"Tomorrow it should be business as usual", he says.

Zubane would not disclose how much the airline owes Acsa but he did admit that the amount was "quite substantial".

Acsa and Mango are currently locked in talks about how to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

It caught us by surprise. It was all systems go this morning, we were planning to fly our passengers and this happened.

Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airlines

We have temporarily suspended the operations today only... we are asking our customers to call our call centre... so that we can assist them.

Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airlines

I can't disclose the fee at this stage but we do owe them.

Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airlines

We have been engaging with Acsa. It looks like there is light at the end of the tunnel... we are coming to some form of an arrangement.

Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airlines

The cancellations are only for today and from tomorrow it should be business as usual.

Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airlines

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:




