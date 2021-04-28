Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa
Hundreds of Mango customers were left stranded at airports across the country this morning after the airline's flights were abruptly halted.
The cash-strapped low-cost local carrier has since issued a statement apologising for the flight interruptions and delays.
Mango Airlines spokesperson Benediction Zubane says that flight operations have only been cancelled for today (Wednesday 28 April).
Zubane has told CapeTalk that the airline will return to the skies on Thursday 29 April.
"Tomorrow it should be business as usual", he says.
Senior management and our shareholder are locked in emergency discussions to find an amicable solution to this impasse.— Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) April 28, 2021
Affected passengers are urged to contact our call centre on 086 100 1234 to deal with today's cancellation specifically. (2/4)
We ask for calm and patience as we navigate through these challenges. We will update the public as soon as possible.— Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) April 28, 2021
We apologise in advance for the inconvenience caused.
Ends- (4/4)
Zubane would not disclose how much the airline owes Acsa but he did admit that the amount was "quite substantial".
Acsa and Mango are currently locked in talks about how to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.
It caught us by surprise. It was all systems go this morning, we were planning to fly our passengers and this happened.Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airlines
We have temporarily suspended the operations today only... we are asking our customers to call our call centre... so that we can assist them.Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airlines
I can't disclose the fee at this stage but we do owe them.Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airlines
We have been engaging with Acsa. It looks like there is light at the end of the tunnel... we are coming to some form of an arrangement.Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airlines
The cancellations are only for today and from tomorrow it should be business as usual.Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airlines
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
Source : Mango Airlines official Facebook page
