Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h
Renault will soon limit its cars to 180 kilometres per hour.
It becomes the world’s second carmaker to do so.
Last year, Volvo announced that it would electronically limit the top speed of all its models to 180km/h, as part of its ambition to ensure that no fatalities occur in future Volvo cars.
About a third of car crashes globally involve excessive speed.
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring expert Ciro de Siena.
Renault is part of a massive alliance with Nissan… I suspect… we might see a few other brands going this route as well…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
If you’re going at 179 km/h; you’re already being irresponsible! … There is sometimes a reason to exceed the speed limit… but 180? In South Africa, it’s a straight-to-court offense if you’re 30 km/h over the speed limit…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Besides Germany, I don’t see this being an issue anywhere else…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
From about 140 km/h, there are no safety systems that work well… An airbag at 150 is not going to make a difference…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
