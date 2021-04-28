Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May





South Africa gets a new debit order system on 1 May.

The “AC/DebiCheck” payment system replaces the “early debit order” (EDO) system.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.

You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off… DebiCheck was created in 2019, then Covid hit… Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable

You can now [from 1 May] control debit orders… With DebiCheck, early authentication gives you more control… Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable

The bank now has a responsibility, that they will agree with you upfront on debit orders... You have the option of accepting or declining… Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable

