Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete





The Western Cape Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete says the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke study is back on track in the province.

According to Dr. Cloete, the Sisonke rollout is now vaccinating office-based workers in the health department.

Cloete and other senior managers will be vaccinated at Groote Schuur hospital on Thursday morning.

RELATED: City of CT invites elderly people to use public libraries to sign up for vaccine

Between 2,000 to 3,000 vaccinations were being administered per day before the Sisonke rollout was halted earlier this month.

In Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout, the aim is to vaccinate more than 26,000 vaccines a day, he tells CapeTalk.

The resumption has happened smoothly and we are well on our way to completing the Sisonke trial now. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

There have been no reported glitches at any of the sites. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

It's mostly office-based workers now because most of our frontline workers have already been vaccinated. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Senior managers have also received our vouchers... We will be there tomorrow at 8am at Groote Schuur for receiving our vaccines. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: