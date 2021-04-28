Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete
The Western Cape Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete says the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke study is back on track in the province.
According to Dr. Cloete, the Sisonke rollout is now vaccinating office-based workers in the health department.
Cloete and other senior managers will be vaccinated at Groote Schuur hospital on Thursday morning.
RELATED: City of CT invites elderly people to use public libraries to sign up for vaccine
Between 2,000 to 3,000 vaccinations were being administered per day before the Sisonke rollout was halted earlier this month.
In Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout, the aim is to vaccinate more than 26,000 vaccines a day, he tells CapeTalk.
The resumption has happened smoothly and we are well on our way to completing the Sisonke trial now.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
There have been no reported glitches at any of the sites.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
It's mostly office-based workers now because most of our frontline workers have already been vaccinated.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Senior managers have also received our vouchers... We will be there tomorrow at 8am at Groote Schuur for receiving our vaccines.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos
The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward.Read More
Western Cape officials to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine outreach ahead of Phase 2
The Western Cape Health Department says it's working on implementing outreach and door-to-door campaigns for seniors to get vaccinated.Read More
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.Read More
City of CT invites elderly people to use public libraries to sign up for vaccine
Elderly residents without internet access can use Cape Town's public libraries to register for the vaccine on the EVDS platform.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year
Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year.Read More
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?
There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.Read More
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money!
The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga.Read More
Pregnant and breastfeeding women to be excluded from Sisonke J&J trial - for now
Medicines regulator Sahpra says pregnant and lactating women should be excluded from the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke implementation study at this stage.Read More