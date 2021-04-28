Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Atlantic Seaboard advised not to drink municipal water until further notice City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept is investigating an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water. 28 April 2021 7:35 PM
Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke rollout has resumed in the Western and office-based health care workers are now being vaccinated. 28 April 2021 4:26 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned as the leader of the DA in the Western Cape. He's also quit his job as transport MEC in the pro... 28 April 2021 5:29 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Politics
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Have we reached Peak Petrol? It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too. 28 April 2021 7:15 PM
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May "You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 28 April 2021 3:18 PM
View all Business
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021. 28 April 2021 6:15 PM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tony Leon
Zondo commission
state capture commission
Zondo
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his first day of testimony before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday in his capacity as ANC president.

He'll return in May to present evidence in his capacity as head of state.

RELATED: Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'

Ramaphosa was Jacob Zuma's deputy during what's become known as the era of state capture.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa appears at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 28 April 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

In his opening remarks, Ramaphosa said state capture has increasingly been a subject of discussion in ANC structures as "the volume of evidence began to mount" in the public domain.

He admitted that the tender-scoring Bosasa group of companies had benefited from funding the party and its election campaigns.

However, the president's testimony on Wednesday has been described as "vague".

It did happen. There's no way of running away from it or even hiding it... That company, Bosasa, had contracts with government and funded an ANC election room...

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Bruce Whitfield asks former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon for his impressions.

RELATED: 'Expect vague answers from Ramaphosa at Zondo, he can't throw ANC under the bus'

Leon examines the factors that led to the situation South Africa is in today, including dodgy cadre deployment, in his book “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.

The DA founder says the treatment Ramaphosa received at the Commission was deferential, possibly in part thanks to the fact that - unlike Zuma - he showed up and "manned up".

In a sense, Ramaphosa took responsibility on the party's behalf for both state capture and corruption, but it was very qualified. He then said, at the same time, that the ANC is not systemically corrupt.

Tony Leon, Former DA leader

What I can say is that there was massive system failure. Some of it would have happened blatantly, where certain people were put in certain positions to advance certain agendas... Some of it was so hidden... you just could not see that a certain individual was there to advance a particular agenda.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

That is why we rely on your commission to ferret the truth out...

President Cyril Ramaphosa

You could make a case that the ANC is systemically corrupt, Leon says, with Bosasa the cherry on the top.

Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon. Picture: EWN.

I guess that was the downside of his appearance but, once again, I think Cyril Ramaphosa's greatest calling card is that he isn't Jacob Zuma and if you take that as the base of comparison, he was a centre of enlightenment and candour!

Tony Leon, Former DA leader

But in the overall sense, I found elements of his evidence somewhat lacking in accountability.

Tony Leon, Former DA leader

The weakest part... was on the issue of cadre deployment... what really has wrecked so many institutions... Denel, SAA, Prasa... It defied credulity.

Tony Leon, Former DA leader

A strong start at the beginning... but then, under any probing questions, he just collapsed.

Tony Leon, Former DA leader

Ramaphosa continues his testimony on Thursday.

Listen to the discussion with Tony Leon below:




28 April 2021 6:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tony Leon
Zondo commission
state capture commission
Zondo
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

More from Business

'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

28 April 2021 8:13 PM

If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

28 April 2021 7:45 PM

Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:15 PM

It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May

28 April 2021 3:18 PM

"You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h

28 April 2021 2:43 PM

The French carmaker becomes the second one to electronically limit the top speed of all its models.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa

28 April 2021 2:06 PM

Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year

28 April 2021 8:46 AM

Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local comedians thrived online in lockdown - 'It was our most successful year'

28 April 2021 8:34 AM

Goliath & Goliath were early adopters of the online space as hard lockdown hit and brought content to audiences online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

28 April 2021 5:29 PM

Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned as the leader of the DA in the Western Cape. He's also quit his job as transport MEC in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'

28 April 2021 12:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat

28 April 2021 10:39 AM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the governing party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Expect vague answers from Ramaphosa at Zondo, he can't throw ANC under the bus'

28 April 2021 10:27 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take the hot seat at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build

27 April 2021 11:36 AM

Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts talks to John Maytham about why they believe such a road will degrade the wetlands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy'

27 April 2021 10:50 AM

Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'

26 April 2021 10:50 AM

Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'

26 April 2021 10:15 AM

CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure

23 April 2021 9:28 AM

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructure upgrades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

28 April 2021 1:27 PM

"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'

28 April 2021 12:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys

28 April 2021 8:48 AM

"Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?

27 April 2021 7:51 PM

There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?

26 April 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic

26 April 2021 6:22 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

26 April 2021 5:49 PM

Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May

Business

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

Politics

Atlantic Seaboard advised not to drink municipal water until further notice

Local

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

Business Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Sassa launches online booking system for disability grants

28 April 2021 8:33 PM

SA to negotiate for extra 10 million jabs of Sputnik V & Sinovac - Mkhize

28 April 2021 7:39 PM

UK sends 'oxygen factories' to India

28 April 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA