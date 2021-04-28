'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his first day of testimony before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday in his capacity as ANC president.
He'll return in May to present evidence in his capacity as head of state.
RELATED: Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'
Ramaphosa was Jacob Zuma's deputy during what's become known as the era of state capture.
In his opening remarks, Ramaphosa said state capture has increasingly been a subject of discussion in ANC structures as "the volume of evidence began to mount" in the public domain.
He admitted that the tender-scoring Bosasa group of companies had benefited from funding the party and its election campaigns.
However, the president's testimony on Wednesday has been described as "vague".
It did happen. There's no way of running away from it or even hiding it... That company, Bosasa, had contracts with government and funded an ANC election room...President Cyril Ramaphosa
Bruce Whitfield asks former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon for his impressions.
RELATED: 'Expect vague answers from Ramaphosa at Zondo, he can't throw ANC under the bus'
Leon examines the factors that led to the situation South Africa is in today, including dodgy cadre deployment, in his book “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.
The DA founder says the treatment Ramaphosa received at the Commission was deferential, possibly in part thanks to the fact that - unlike Zuma - he showed up and "manned up".
In a sense, Ramaphosa took responsibility on the party's behalf for both state capture and corruption, but it was very qualified. He then said, at the same time, that the ANC is not systemically corrupt.Tony Leon, Former DA leader
What I can say is that there was massive system failure. Some of it would have happened blatantly, where certain people were put in certain positions to advance certain agendas... Some of it was so hidden... you just could not see that a certain individual was there to advance a particular agenda.President Cyril Ramaphosa
That is why we rely on your commission to ferret the truth out...President Cyril Ramaphosa
You could make a case that the ANC is systemically corrupt, Leon says, with Bosasa the cherry on the top.
I guess that was the downside of his appearance but, once again, I think Cyril Ramaphosa's greatest calling card is that he isn't Jacob Zuma and if you take that as the base of comparison, he was a centre of enlightenment and candour!Tony Leon, Former DA leader
But in the overall sense, I found elements of his evidence somewhat lacking in accountability.Tony Leon, Former DA leader
The weakest part... was on the issue of cadre deployment... what really has wrecked so many institutions... Denel, SAA, Prasa... It defied credulity.Tony Leon, Former DA leader
A strong start at the beginning... but then, under any probing questions, he just collapsed.Tony Leon, Former DA leader
Ramaphosa continues his testimony on Thursday.
Listen to the discussion with Tony Leon below:
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Business
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
Have we reached Peak Petrol?
It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.Read More
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May
"You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.Read More
Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h
The French carmaker becomes the second one to electronically limit the top speed of all its models.Read More
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa
Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa).Read More
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year
Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year.Read More
Local comedians thrived online in lockdown - 'It was our most successful year'
Goliath & Goliath were early adopters of the online space as hard lockdown hit and brought content to audiences online.Read More
More from Politics
DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga
Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned as the leader of the DA in the Western Cape. He's also quit his job as transport MEC in the province.Read More
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the governing party.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
'Expect vague answers from Ramaphosa at Zondo, he can't throw ANC under the bus'
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take the hot seat at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.Read More
Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build
Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts talks to John Maytham about why they believe such a road will degrade the wetlands.Read More
'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy'
Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it.Read More
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie'
Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook.Read More
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses'
CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities.Read More
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure
Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructure upgrades.Read More
More from Opinion
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."Read More
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.Read More
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys
"Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact."Read More
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?
There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.Read More
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom
Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland.Read More
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.Read More
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.Read More
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them
Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.Read More