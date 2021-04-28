'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
Unemployment soared to record levels in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic sowed jobs devastation.
Now a BankservAfrica study indicates there's been enough of an economic recovery for salaries and wages to start returning to pre-Covid levels.
The average level of take-home pay has returned to that before the hard lockdown, although there are fewer people employed now than a year ago.
The number of employees in the broader payment system of formal employers from larger companies is in a better state after the economy’s reopening, the research finds.
"South Africa’s real take-home pay increased by just 0.7% in March 2021, with the average salary reaching R15,092 in nominal terms and R12,749 in real terms."
Bruce Whitfield gets more clarity from researcher Mike Schussler, chief economist at Economists.co.za.
First of all, those that got their jobs back get monthly salaries and weekly salaries. They, in general, earn more than the people who are more daily or casual... who haven't got their jobs back.Mike Schussler, Chief economist - Economists.co.za
The lower-paid (daily or casual) earners lost their jobs, but the higher-paid earners basically have got their jobs back, or most of them.Mike Schussler, Chief economist - Economists.co.za
Therefore salaries have improved with 0.7% in real terms, and we've seen the overall take-home pay increase.Mike Schussler, Chief economist - Economists.co.za
We do know that we are mainly looking at larger companies and the government. We know that government added jobs in the third and fourth quarter last year.Mike Schussler, Chief economist - Economists.co.za
We know the private sector isn't fully back, but we also know that the people that have got hurt are more at the bottom of the pyramid than at the middle or at the top.Mike Schussler, Chief economist - Economists.co.za
Find the full report here and listen to the interview below for more detail from Schussler:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39464660_woman-hands-typing-on-laptop-tablet-and-red-wine-outdoors-in-cafe.html?downloaded=1
More from Business
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
Have we reached Peak Petrol?
It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.Read More
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performanceRead More
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May
"You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.Read More
Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h
The French carmaker becomes the second one to electronically limit the top speed of all its models.Read More
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa
Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa).Read More
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year
Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year.Read More
Local comedians thrived online in lockdown - 'It was our most successful year'
Goliath & Goliath were early adopters of the online space as hard lockdown hit and brought content to audiences online.Read More
More from Local
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
Atlantic Seaboard advised not to drink municipal water until further notice
City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept is investigating an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water.Read More
Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete
The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke rollout has resumed in the Western and office-based health care workers are now being vaccinated.Read More
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos
The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward.Read More
Western Cape officials to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine outreach ahead of Phase 2
The Western Cape Health Department says it's working on implementing outreach and door-to-door campaigns for seniors to get vaccinated.Read More
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.Read More
City of CT invites elderly people to use public libraries to sign up for vaccine
Elderly residents without internet access can use Cape Town's public libraries to register for the vaccine on the EVDS platform.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year
Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year.Read More
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More