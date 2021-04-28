US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Atlantic Seaboard advised not to drink municipal water until further notice City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept is investigating an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water. 28 April 2021 7:35 PM
Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke rollout has resumed in the Western and office-based health care workers are now being vaccinated. 28 April 2021 4:26 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned as the leader of the DA in the Western Cape. He's also quit his job as transport MEC in the pro... 28 April 2021 5:29 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Politics
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Have we reached Peak Petrol? It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too. 28 April 2021 7:15 PM
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May "You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 28 April 2021 3:18 PM
View all Business
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021. 28 April 2021 6:15 PM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

28 April 2021 8:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
New York
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gold bullion
Krugerrand
south african mint
fake coins
fake Krugerrand coins
Alan Demby
South African Gold Coin Exchange
SAGCE
counterfeit Krugerrands

If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)

Border officials have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 119 fake Krugerrands into the US.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the coins were discovered at the Rochester Port of Entry in New York State.

They were supposedly minted in 1972.

Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Twitter @CBP

The coins showed a low-quality metal which did not carry the weight of an authentic gold coin, says a CBP statement.

It said one authentic Krugerrand 1972 gold coin would be worth more than R25,690 ($1,800).

That means the batch of coins, if they had been real, would have been worth more than R3 million.

Krugerrands are the world's most widely-held - by a long way - and popular gold coin. They can be bought and sold anywhere in the world!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Do fake Krugerrands present a huge problem?

Not at the moment, says Alan Demby who is Executive Chairperson of the South African Gold Coin Exchange (SAGCE)

There was a time some years ago when a few fake Krugerrands were made using tungsten, but I don't think it's endemic.

Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange

I think these [seized in New York] were incorrectly labelled, incorrectly weighed. Most coin dealers check... However, at $1,800 an ounce, it makes it a very attractive proposition!

Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange

If you buy from dealers at the market price, you're ok. It's when you think you're getting a great deal [that you're not].

Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange

You know what they say (chuckles), if it's too good to be true, it generally is.

Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange

Listen to Demby's advice about buying Krugerrands below:




28 April 2021 8:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
New York
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gold bullion
Krugerrand
south african mint
fake coins
fake Krugerrand coins
Alan Demby
South African Gold Coin Exchange
SAGCE
counterfeit Krugerrands

More from Business

'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

28 April 2021 7:45 PM

Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:15 PM

It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May

28 April 2021 3:18 PM

"You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h

28 April 2021 2:43 PM

The French carmaker becomes the second one to electronically limit the top speed of all its models.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa

28 April 2021 2:06 PM

Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year

28 April 2021 8:46 AM

Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local comedians thrived online in lockdown - 'It was our most successful year'

28 April 2021 8:34 AM

Goliath & Goliath were early adopters of the online space as hard lockdown hit and brought content to audiences online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works

28 April 2021 6:15 PM

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

28 April 2021 1:27 PM

"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals

28 April 2021 9:54 AM

The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story

27 April 2021 4:19 PM

Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain

27 April 2021 11:10 AM

The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the UK.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency

26 April 2021 4:46 PM

Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage

26 April 2021 4:39 PM

Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting

21 April 2021 1:58 PM

The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investigate Lindani Myeni's death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia

21 April 2021 10:12 AM

A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Find the next Bitcoin with Revix

20 April 2021 9:10 AM

The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May

Business

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

Politics

Atlantic Seaboard advised not to drink municipal water until further notice

Local

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

Business Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Sassa launches online booking system for disability grants

28 April 2021 8:33 PM

SA to negotiate for extra 10 million jabs of Sputnik V & Sinovac - Mkhize

28 April 2021 7:39 PM

UK sends 'oxygen factories' to India

28 April 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA