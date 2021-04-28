US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
Border officials have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 119 fake Krugerrands into the US.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the coins were discovered at the Rochester Port of Entry in New York State.
They were supposedly minted in 1972.
The coins showed a low-quality metal which did not carry the weight of an authentic gold coin, says a CBP statement.
It said one authentic Krugerrand 1972 gold coin would be worth more than R25,690 ($1,800).
That means the batch of coins, if they had been real, would have been worth more than R3 million.
CBP officers at the Rochester Port of Entry unpacked 119 counterfeit South African Krugerrand 1972 one-ounce gold coins on April 5. These coins are restricted for distribution by the mint of the South African government.— CBP (@CBP) April 28, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/nSgnw7xyjB pic.twitter.com/gFsiLl47ec
Krugerrands are the world's most widely-held - by a long way - and popular gold coin. They can be bought and sold anywhere in the world!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Do fake Krugerrands present a huge problem?
Not at the moment, says Alan Demby who is Executive Chairperson of the South African Gold Coin Exchange (SAGCE)
There was a time some years ago when a few fake Krugerrands were made using tungsten, but I don't think it's endemic.Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange
I think these [seized in New York] were incorrectly labelled, incorrectly weighed. Most coin dealers check... However, at $1,800 an ounce, it makes it a very attractive proposition!Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange
If you buy from dealers at the market price, you're ok. It's when you think you're getting a great deal [that you're not].Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange
You know what they say (chuckles), if it's too good to be true, it generally is.Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange
Listen to Demby's advice about buying Krugerrands below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/udo72/udo722012/udo72201200097/161446718-close-up-of-two-krugerrand-gold-coins.jpg
More from Business
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
Have we reached Peak Petrol?
It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.Read More
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performanceRead More
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May
"You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.Read More
Renault joins Volvo in limiting all cars to 180 km/h
The French carmaker becomes the second one to electronically limit the top speed of all its models.Read More
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa
Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa).Read More
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year
Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year.Read More
Local comedians thrived online in lockdown - 'It was our most successful year'
Goliath & Goliath were early adopters of the online space as hard lockdown hit and brought content to audiences online.Read More
More from World
Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021.Read More
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."Read More
Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals
The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs".Read More
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story
Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.Read More
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain
The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the UK.Read More
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency
Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.Read More
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage
Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.Read More
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting
The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investigate Lindani Myeni's death.Read More
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia
A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman.Read More
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix
The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies.Read More