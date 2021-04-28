Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Atlantic Seaboard advised not to drink municipal water until further notice City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept is investigating an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water. 28 April 2021 7:35 PM
Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke rollout has resumed in the Western and office-based health care workers are now being vaccinated. 28 April 2021 4:26 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned as the leader of the DA in the Western Cape. He's also quit his job as transport MEC in the pro... 28 April 2021 5:29 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Politics
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Have we reached Peak Petrol? It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too. 28 April 2021 7:15 PM
Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May "You get those nasty R99 debit orders that quietly go off," says Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 28 April 2021 3:18 PM
View all Business
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021. 28 April 2021 6:15 PM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works

28 April 2021 6:15 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
COVID-19
protease inhibitors
Pfizer pill

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says the pharmaceutical company is now conducting clinical trials and tests for an antiviral pill that can be taken at home when illness is first detected.

The drug, which is still in Phase 1 clinical trials, is aimed at treating Covid-19 patients at the onset of the illness, long before they require hospitalisation or critical care.

Infectious disease specialist Professor Helmuth Reuter says the Pfizer pill could be a promising option, however, he doubts it will be on the market by the end of the year.

The Stellenbosch University professor does not believe that the end of 2021 is a realistic time frame for the pill to clear through Phase 3 testing and become available.

Prof Reuter explains that the Pfizer pill is classified under a class of medicines known as protease inhibitors.

Protease inhibitors prevent viruses from replicating. They have been used to treat HIV and hepatitis C.

Existing protease inhibitors haven't been successful in treating Covid-19, therefore a drug specifically aimed at SARS-CoV-2 could be promising, Reuter explains.

The clinical trials so far have not shown the results that we would have hoped for with the current protease inhibitors and I think the Pfizer product now is going to be more specific for SARS-CoV-2.

Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Division - Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University

If somebody gets infected, the best option would be to start early treatment with an anti-viral agent and ideally out of hospital. So a pill that could do that would be ideal.

Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Division - Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University

The protease inhibitors basically stop viral replication.

Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Division - Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University

I think they're talking up their share price mainly, but there is something promising as well.

Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Division - Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




28 April 2021 6:15 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
COVID-19
protease inhibitors
Pfizer pill

More from World

US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

28 April 2021 8:13 PM

If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

28 April 2021 1:27 PM

"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals

28 April 2021 9:54 AM

The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story

27 April 2021 4:19 PM

Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain

27 April 2021 11:10 AM

The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the UK.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency

26 April 2021 4:46 PM

Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage

26 April 2021 4:39 PM

Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting

21 April 2021 1:58 PM

The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investigate Lindani Myeni's death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia

21 April 2021 10:12 AM

A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Find the next Bitcoin with Revix

20 April 2021 9:10 AM

The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Debit orders are changing – South Africa gets new system on 1 May

Business

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

Politics

Atlantic Seaboard advised not to drink municipal water until further notice

Local

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

Business Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Sassa launches online booking system for disability grants

28 April 2021 8:33 PM

SA to negotiate for extra 10 million jabs of Sputnik V & Sinovac - Mkhize

28 April 2021 7:39 PM

UK sends 'oxygen factories' to India

28 April 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA