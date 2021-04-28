Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works





Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says the pharmaceutical company is now conducting clinical trials and tests for an antiviral pill that can be taken at home when illness is first detected.

The drug, which is still in Phase 1 clinical trials, is aimed at treating Covid-19 patients at the onset of the illness, long before they require hospitalisation or critical care.

Infectious disease specialist Professor Helmuth Reuter says the Pfizer pill could be a promising option, however, he doubts it will be on the market by the end of the year.

The Stellenbosch University professor does not believe that the end of 2021 is a realistic time frame for the pill to clear through Phase 3 testing and become available.

Prof Reuter explains that the Pfizer pill is classified under a class of medicines known as protease inhibitors.

Protease inhibitors prevent viruses from replicating. They have been used to treat HIV and hepatitis C.

Existing protease inhibitors haven't been successful in treating Covid-19, therefore a drug specifically aimed at SARS-CoV-2 could be promising, Reuter explains.

The clinical trials so far have not shown the results that we would have hoped for with the current protease inhibitors and I think the Pfizer product now is going to be more specific for SARS-CoV-2. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Division - Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University

If somebody gets infected, the best option would be to start early treatment with an anti-viral agent and ideally out of hospital. So a pill that could do that would be ideal. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Division - Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University

The protease inhibitors basically stop viral replication. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Division - Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University

I think they're talking up their share price mainly, but there is something promising as well. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Division - Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University

