DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga
Madikizela resigned as the provincial leader of the DA on Wednesday, according to Eyewitness News.
It's understood that he has also resigned as Western Cape Transport MEC.
Madikizela was suspended from his role in the provincial government following allegations that he lied about his academic qualifications.
Earlier this month, a Daily Maverick report revealed that Madikizela had falsely claimed that he had obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree on his CV.
His resignation comes amid an investigation by Premier Alan Winde's office.
According to Eyewitness News, the DA's Albert Fritz will remain the acting provincial leader of the DA until the party elects an interim leader at the Provincial Council at the end of May.
#BonginkosiMadikizela The DA's Jaco Londt says the party respects his decision and the "honourable route" he has taken by stepping down. "This shows the clear difference between the DA and the ANC," he says.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2021
#BonginkosiMadikizela He has also resigned as Western Cape Transport MEC.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2021
