Atlantic Seaboard advised not to drink municipal water until further notice
Residents of the Camps Bay, Sea Point and Fresnaye areas are advised to refrain from drinking tap water until further notice.
On Thursday 28 April the City of Cape Town has issued a precautionary advisory: Residents of CBD/Atlantic Seaboard advised not to drink municipal water until further notice
The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department, in consultation with the City’s Health Department, is investigating complaints related to an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water along the Atlantic Seaboard.
The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department, in consultation with the City’s Health Department, is investigating complaints related to an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water along the Atlantic Seaboard.
The reports indicate that water has an earthy/metallic character.
Residents of the Camps Bay, Sea Point and Fresnaye areas are advised to refrain from drinking tap water until further notice.
As soon as test results from quality sampling are available, the City will provide updates on the matter. Initial results from water samples taken in the investigation should be available by tomorrow morning, Thursday, 29 April 2021.Published by: City of Cape Town, Media Office
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
More from Local
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
Smooth start to resumption of Sisonke rollout, says Dr Keith Cloete
The Johnson & Johnson Sisonke rollout has resumed in the Western and office-based health care workers are now being vaccinated.Read More
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos
The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward.Read More
Western Cape officials to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine outreach ahead of Phase 2
The Western Cape Health Department says it's working on implementing outreach and door-to-door campaigns for seniors to get vaccinated.Read More
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.Read More
City of CT invites elderly people to use public libraries to sign up for vaccine
Elderly residents without internet access can use Cape Town's public libraries to register for the vaccine on the EVDS platform.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year
Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year.Read More
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More