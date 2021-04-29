20 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night
The South African food rescue organisation SA Harvest is this week delivering its 5 millionth meal , providing a much-needed service for a portion of South Africa's hungry.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to founder and CEO Alan Browde.
Almost 20 million people go to bed hungry each and every day, and 30 million run out of money every month leaving them food vulnerable.
Yet 10 million tons a third of food produced goes to waste every year in South Africa, he says.
We rescue food that would have gone to landfill and take it to orgs who help feel those in needAlan Browde, Founder and CEO - SA Harvest
He says the organisation has reached the 5 million meal target achieved over the past 15 months.
What ends hunger is intervention into the systemic issues, ensuring better access for poor people to access more nutritious food.Alan Browde, Founder and CEO - SA Harvest
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102210594_feeding-the-poor-helping-each-other-in-society.html
