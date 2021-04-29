'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't'





Hennie Van Vuuren, the CEO of Open Secrets speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the appearance of the ruling party president, Cyril Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission after Wednesday's testimony.

Van Vuuren says it is understandable that citizens feel frustrated at much of the testimony given at the commission given that many ANC members see the commission in an antigonistic light.

They see it in a way as an enemy territory where they won't be treated fairly and where they are coming to do battle, as opposed to doing what they should be doing taking the nation into their confidence as a party and saying, we've really messed up.

Given that the commission has been running for nearly two years and ample evidence has been heard of corruption in the ANC and the State and the deep impact this has had on the lives of South Africans, Van Vuuren says the party members should be contrite.

That we did not hear from the President. I think what we heard instead, was I would argue, a pretty wishy-washy response to the issue of state capture. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets Project

Ramaphosa said the problems would be fixed arguing the ANC has introduced a new law to deal with issues around party funding. He is asking citizens to trust the ANC, says Van Vuuren.

Quite frankly, we know that when politicians say that to us they are very often deflecting from the facts that are before them. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets Project

We needed reckoning with the issue of corruption within the ANC. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets Project

This was the moment for Cyril Ramaphosa to lay it all bare in front of the nation and frankly, he didn't. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets Project

Ramaphosa explained that the cadre deployment system had been captured with some rogue individuals who have entered the system.

What the president is not wishing to recognise in public is that the problems of deal-making with corrupt actors who have entered the public service have become systemic. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets Project

But, says Van Vuuren, there are many corrupt networks of state capture in place that have not been removed.

The reason is to do with the internal politics of the ANC. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets Project

For the President to say it is simply rogue elements that have entered the system is untrue...many of these problems have become systemic. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets Project

Ramaphosa needs to be pressed on specific examples...They all need to be asked the hard questions. And those hard questions are - where were you, what did you do, what did your leadership do to stop the problems? Hennie Van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets Project

Van Vuuren says if leaders fail to answer these questions surely they can be regarded as complicit in the state capture project and the system of corruption.

Why is Ramaphosa not being asked about the roots of corruption over the last 25 years? This situation did not arrive yesterday. Hennie Van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets Project

Listen to the interview below: