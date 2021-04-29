City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you





Refilwe Moloto outlines some notable parts of the proposed policy:

Dogs must be on leashes or 'under the control of owners, who are 18 years and above', in public places to avoid causing nuisance or danger to other residents. Except in a designated free-roam area.

Certain animals need to be registered with the City. Including cats, dogs, and horses. The City suggests noise complaints be taken up between neighbours before escalating to the council. If that fails, a local civic body like neighbourhood watch.

Dogs that have been declared dangerous or have a history of violence is not allowed to roam freely in public, even if muzzled.

Cats that are known to scratch and bite are also not allowed to roam free.

The policy document is available for perusal and comments via the City of Cape Town's website. Comments and objections may be submitted from 17 April – 17 May 2021.

These new measures could be far-reaching for pet owners but may make it a safer place to live. Chairperson of the City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Portfolio Committee, Mzwakhe Nqavashe, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the proposal.

The animals are not in the line of fire. it is more about protecting their lives, it is a duty of care. Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Safety and Security Portfolio Committee - City of Cape Town

He says the aim is to implement a better regulatory mandate in terms of Section 4B and 5B of the Consitution.

The number of stray animals, especially domestic pets, that are roaming in the streets in the city is increasing dangerously, and it is negatively affecting the health of the very animals you seek to protect. Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Safety and Security Portfolio Committee - City of Cape Town

He says a key issue to be addressed through the amendment is unregulated dog breeding in the Western Cape as well as illegal dog fighting.

We hope the people of Cape town embrace this policy vision. Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Safety and Security Portfolio Committee - City of Cape Town

Registration of all pets is important in order for the City to cater to the veterinary and other needs of all animals, he says.

