SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part
South Africa will start vaccinating adults over 60 against Covid-19 on 17 May, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
About 520 000 people over 60 have already registered to be vaccinated (click here to register).
Mkhize said the government is aiming for up to 250 000 vaccination per day.
RELATED: VACCINE WRAP | online vaccine registrations open for elderly
A total of 292 623 health care workers have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot before its use was suspended after rare blood clotting cases were picked up in the United States earlier this month.
The vaccination of healthcare workers with the J & J jab has resumed, and no vaccine-induced blood clotting cases had been recorded locally.
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Mkhize also announced that South Africa would be negotiating for an additional 10 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinovac vaccines while the process of registering them for use in the country continued.
The minister said South Africa has now secured about 60 million vaccine doses (including those from Pfizer and BioNTech), with the first batch of 1.1 million J&J shots, produced at an Aspen Pharmacare Holdings plant in the Eastern Cape, due in the coming days.
Mkhize says he is unconcerned about South Africa still allowing travelers from India, despite that country’s spiraling Covid-19 outbreak.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez.
RELATED: Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
If you don’t register before the vaccination date… there’ll be kiosks where you can register on the day…Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer
Between May and October, we’re going to try to vaccinate 16.5 million people…Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer
Those vaccines [Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinovac] remain under review…Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer
We don’t have a date for over-40s with comorbidities… We also don’t have a date for groups like teachers and police… Outbreaks in the Free State and the Northern Cape have been tied to mines and schools.Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_163361130_community-immunity-symbol-turned-a-cube-and-changed-the-word-community-to-immunity-beautiful-gray-ba.html?vti=m8yu2cunsfgv5dkqtl-1-35
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."Read More
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.Read More
Don’t go to South Africa! They’re not vaccinated yet – United States advisory
"The warning was too late for me. I’m already here!" says former US diplomat Brooks Spector.Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More
Vaccinations are coming! How long can we hold Covid-19 at bay? – Alan Winde
The numbers are looking good, but a third wave is near-inevitable. John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab
Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.Read More
Primary school students may soon be back in class fulltime
"We need to get back to the normal way of doing things," says Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.Read More
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots
"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Prof Glenda Gray explains why 'rare blood clots' required pause to J&J rollout
On Tuesday evening Health Minister Mkhize announced a temporarily suspension of J&J vaccines due to 6 cases of blood clots in USARead More
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.Read More