SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part





South Africa will start vaccinating adults over 60 against Covid-19 on 17 May, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

About 520 000 people over 60 have already registered to be vaccinated (click here to register).

Mkhize said the government is aiming for up to 250 000 vaccination per day.

© Dzmitry Dzemidovich/123rf.com

RELATED: VACCINE WRAP | online vaccine registrations open for elderly

A total of 292 623 health care workers have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot before its use was suspended after rare blood clotting cases were picked up in the United States earlier this month.

The vaccination of healthcare workers with the J & J jab has resumed, and no vaccine-induced blood clotting cases had been recorded locally.

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Mkhize also announced that South Africa would be negotiating for an additional 10 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinovac vaccines while the process of registering them for use in the country continued.

The minister said South Africa has now secured about 60 million vaccine doses (including those from Pfizer and BioNTech), with the first batch of 1.1 million J&J shots, produced at an Aspen Pharmacare Holdings plant in the Eastern Cape, due in the coming days.

Mkhize says he is unconcerned about South Africa still allowing travelers from India, despite that country’s spiraling Covid-19 outbreak.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez.

RELATED: Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

If you don’t register before the vaccination date… there’ll be kiosks where you can register on the day… Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer

Between May and October, we’re going to try to vaccinate 16.5 million people… Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer

Those vaccines [Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinovac] remain under review… Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer

We don’t have a date for over-40s with comorbidities… We also don’t have a date for groups like teachers and police… Outbreaks in the Free State and the Northern Cape have been tied to mines and schools. Laura Lopez Gonzalez, health writer

Listen to the interview in the audio below.