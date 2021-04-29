Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle
Blood stocks are critically low across the country and the blood service is in urgent need of donations.
The SANBS has appealed to new and regular blood donors who meet the basic criteria to visit a SANBS blood donation site to donate blood.
SANBS acting chief operations officer Marion Vermeulen says the Covid-19 pandemic has had a drastic impact on blood donations.
According to Vermeulen, there's been a 45% reduction in the largest donor group aged between 16 and 25.
That's equivalent to a loss of 121,000 donors in the past year alone, she tells CapeTalk.
To qualify as a blood donor you must:
- be between the age of 16 and 75
- weigh over 50kg
- be in good general health
- lead a safe sexual lifestyle
We used to collect a large proportion of our blood from 16 to 25 year-olds, were not being able to get into schools... because they need to maintain their Covid-19 regulations.Marion Vermeulen, Acting Chief Operations Officer - South African National Blood Service
We used to get a lot blood from corporate blood drives and a lot of people are working from home.Marion Vermeulen, Acting Chief Operations Officer - South African National Blood Service
Click here to visit the SANBS website to learn more on how to donate.
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32142433_nurse-collecting-a-blood-from-a-patient-for-annual-check.html
