Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue





A 6-yr-old girl’s art teacher said she did her painting 'wrong'.

Upset, Edie’s mom Gemma Leighton shared the painting on Twitter, hoping for support.

"You can't do art wrong!" wrote Leighton.

"She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do."

My 6 year old daughter painted this amazing scene at an after school art club.



Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?!



You can't do art wrong!



She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do.

Can you please show Edie some support and like her painting? pic.twitter.com/LV8rOgPwjc — Gemma Leighton (@GemLeighton) April 21, 2021

In a flash, she was showered with support while the art teacher was told in no uncertain terms how wrong she is.

“Edie, I will never forget colouring a horse blue when I was about your age and being told it was wrong,” said Helen Kennedy.

“I believed it. I shouldn’t have. Why can’t you draw a blue horse? Don’t let anyone tell you how to do art. Math is right or wrong. Art never is.”

Barbara Friedman spoke about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Art is something that every single person is good at… It doesn’t matter if you colour outside of the lines… it’s your creative expression... Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed about it… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

There is no ‘wrong’ here... For once Twitter got something right… No art teacher should ever tell a child their work is wrong… Her mom says she hopes Edie continues to paint… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

I understand what good art is and what is bad art… but there should be a way of teaching that encourages rather than discourages… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to “Barb’s Wire” in the audio below.