'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'





Over 300,000 new Covid cases being reported daily, hospitals running out of oxygen, other supplies, and beds. The death toll climbing in India has seen shocking images and footage of the dire situation being shared by media and social media.

RELATED: Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University, about the Covid-19 crisis in India.

Dasgupta has written in The Conversation about why he believes the variants are to blame for the surge

He provides the latest data from India.

This morning's release of additional new cases is 379,000 plus, and 3,645 deaths - that's in the last 24 hours. Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

This brings the total number of active cases to over 3 million, not all of which require hospitalisation, he adds.

But the relatively small proportion of the 3 million that will need hospitalisation is still a big number. Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Talking about the issue of variants, he says cases in India 'bottomed out' by the end of 2020.

So the question on everyone's mind is what really led to the beginning of the second wave and were the early red flags enough? Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

It seems there were red flags in the shape of these variants which kept being diagnosed, one of them was the much-anticipated UK variant. Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

The other variant he mentions is now being called the Indian variant of B.1.617.

Both the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases in February, but in different areas, one in Mumbai and the other in the Punjab region, he explains.

Then in March, the story of these two strains was important because they contributed to nearly two-thirds of new cases. Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

