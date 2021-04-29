'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'
Over 300,000 new Covid cases being reported daily, hospitals running out of oxygen, other supplies, and beds. The death toll climbing in India has seen shocking images and footage of the dire situation being shared by media and social media.
RELATED: Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University, about the Covid-19 crisis in India.
Dasgupta has written in The Conversation about why he believes the variants are to blame for the surge
He provides the latest data from India.
This morning's release of additional new cases is 379,000 plus, and 3,645 deaths - that's in the last 24 hours.Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University
This brings the total number of active cases to over 3 million, not all of which require hospitalisation, he adds.
But the relatively small proportion of the 3 million that will need hospitalisation is still a big number.Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University
Talking about the issue of variants, he says cases in India 'bottomed out' by the end of 2020.
So the question on everyone's mind is what really led to the beginning of the second wave and were the early red flags enough?Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University
It seems there were red flags in the shape of these variants which kept being diagnosed, one of them was the much-anticipated UK variant.Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University
The other variant he mentions is now being called the Indian variant of B.1.617.
Both the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases in February, but in different areas, one in Mumbai and the other in the Punjab region, he explains.
Then in March, the story of these two strains was important because they contributed to nearly two-thirds of new cases.Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sanjoykarmakar/sanjoykarmakar2005/sanjoykarmakar200500528/146390061-burdwan-town-purba-bardhaman-district-west-bengal-india-04-05-2020-long-queues-of-buyers-as-liquor-s.jpg
More from World
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue
"Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right."Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021.Read More
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."Read More
Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals
The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs".Read More
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story
Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.Read More
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain
The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the UK.Read More
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency
Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.Read More
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage
Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.Read More
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting
The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investigate Lindani Myeni's death.Read More