'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-What is "Innovation sense making"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
BENI AND THE SCOOTER
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
BENI KOMANDAKA
Today at 12:07
Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Londt
Today at 12:10
Crisis in the DA Western Cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Jan Joubert
Today at 12:23
Uncertainty at Mango
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mike Khumalo - Metro Regional Secretary at Samwu Cape Town
Today at 12:27
Serial rapist arrested in Johannesburg
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe
Major General Bafana Linda - National Head for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps
Today at 12:37
Concern of Atlantic Seaboard water - Seapoint Fresnaye & Bantry Bay Residents Assoc responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Nicola Jowell - Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard at ...
Today at 12:40
Is the River club closing on Friday? Observatory Civic Association weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Leslie London - Professor at Department Of Public Health An
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Mervyn Coetzee - From Pool Cleaner to PhD
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mervyn Coetzee
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Making the most of your hair
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elma Titus - Trichologist at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Neil Gonsalves
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Neil Gonsalves
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:05
Day 2 of Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons Many baboon advocates argue paintballing is not only cruel but ineffective in 'herding' baboons away from residential areas. 29 April 2021 11:14 AM
City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you The City is amending its Animal Keeping Policy and the public has until 17 May to comment. 29 April 2021 9:52 AM
SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part "Between May and October, we’re going to try to vaccinate 16.5 million people," says health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez. 29 April 2021 8:58 AM
View all Local
'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't' Open Secrets' Hennie Van Vuuren says President Ramaphosa's first day of testimony before the Zondo Commission was wishy-washy. 29 April 2021 8:18 AM
20 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night Food rescuers SA Harvest's CEO Alan Browde says they reached a milestone of 5 million meals over the ast 15 months. 29 April 2021 6:41 AM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
View all Politics
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital "Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen. 29 April 2021 11:06 AM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
View all Business
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages. 29 April 2021 10:29 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave' Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February. 29 April 2021 10:47 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'

29 April 2021 10:47 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
India
covid
second wave

Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February.

Over 300,000 new Covid cases being reported daily, hospitals running out of oxygen, other supplies, and beds. The death toll climbing in India has seen shocking images and footage of the dire situation being shared by media and social media.

RELATED: Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University, about the Covid-19 crisis in India.

Dasgupta has written in The Conversation about why he believes the variants are to blame for the surge

He provides the latest data from India.

This morning's release of additional new cases is 379,000 plus, and 3,645 deaths - that's in the last 24 hours.

Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

This brings the total number of active cases to over 3 million, not all of which require hospitalisation, he adds.

But the relatively small proportion of the 3 million that will need hospitalisation is still a big number.

Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Talking about the issue of variants, he says cases in India 'bottomed out' by the end of 2020.

So the question on everyone's mind is what really led to the beginning of the second wave and were the early red flags enough?

Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

It seems there were red flags in the shape of these variants which kept being diagnosed, one of them was the much-anticipated UK variant.

Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

The other variant he mentions is now being called the Indian variant of B.1.617.

Both the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases in February, but in different areas, one in Mumbai and the other in the Punjab region, he explains.

Then in March, the story of these two strains was important because they contributed to nearly two-thirds of new cases.

Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson - Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Listen to the interview below:




29 April 2021 10:47 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
India
covid
second wave

More from World

Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue

29 April 2021 10:14 AM

"Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

28 April 2021 8:13 PM

If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works

28 April 2021 6:15 PM

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

28 April 2021 1:27 PM

"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals

28 April 2021 9:54 AM

The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story

27 April 2021 4:19 PM

Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain

27 April 2021 11:10 AM

The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the UK.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency

26 April 2021 4:46 PM

Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage

26 April 2021 4:39 PM

Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting

21 April 2021 1:58 PM

The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investigate Lindani Myeni's death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't'

Politics

SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part

Local

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

Politics

EWN Highlights

Big chill: Cold snap to hit large parts of SA; heavy rain, some snow predicted

29 April 2021 10:59 AM

Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant

29 April 2021 9:30 AM

Ramaphosa: ANC will now appoint people to govt who are fit for purpose

29 April 2021 9:16 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA