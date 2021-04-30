VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
More than 307,000 vaccines have been administered to healthcare workers across South Africa as officials wrap up the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson implementation study which resumed on Wednesday.
The Western Cape's vaccine totals have been delayed and will be updated late on Friday evening.
The provincial head of health Dr. Keith Cloete says the Sisonke rollout resumed without any major hiccups.
The Johnson & Johnsonvaccine can be administered to pregnant and breastfeeding women who are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19.
Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:
- Greenlight for pregnant women to get J&J jab
- Sisonke rollout resumes
- Western Cape's vaccine outreach plans
- City urges elderly to use internet at local libraries for Covid-19 registration
- Time for govt to get cracking on herd immunity goals
- 'Vaccine on arrival' a missed opportunity for SA
In other Covid-19 related news:
- Exposing Covid-19 test forgery
- Pfizer developing pill to treat coronavirus
- Covid-19 surge in India
- Calls to extend Covid-19 grant
- Are Covid-19 looters being brought to book?
- Man in India charged over oxygen SOS
Top interviews on CapeTalk that you may have missed:
Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:
- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/vaccine_doses_vial.html?oriSearch=vaccine+doses+vile&sti=neadu601r54sct3wm2|&mediapopup=119154149
More from Local
12-year-old pupil starts anti-bullying campaign for schools: How you can help
Lilah Davies was bullied about her hair when she was younger. She's launching school letterboxes to report bullying and get help.Read More
Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack arrested in connection with Kinnear killing
News24 reports that alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.Read More
Sahpra gives go-ahead for high-risk pregnant women to get J&J vaccine
Medicines regulator Sahpra says the J&J vaccine can be administered to pregnant and breastfeeding women who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.Read More
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa.Read More
Black Sash wants Covid-19 grant extended and increased as grant comes to an end
Civic group Black Sash is calling on the government to extend and increase the Covid-19 relief grant.Read More
[LISTEN] Hysterical resident sees official culling ducks: 'It was humane' - SPCA
"In this instance, our team was on-site to monitor the process," Belinda Abraham (SPCA). "Our team was satisfied."Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper'
"The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka.Read More
Capetonians invited to head outdoors and join City Nature Challenge 2021
Local residents are encouraged to participate in the 2021 City Nature Challenge by documenting the biodiversity seen across Cape Town.Read More
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'
Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.Read More
'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'
Environmental assessors have cleared the proposed powership projects earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngqura.Read More