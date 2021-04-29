NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons





Many lobbyists for a more humane practice of helping manage baboons living alongside humans on the urban edges of the Cape Peninsula have long called for the stopping of the use of paintball guns.

The controversial use of paintball guns was backed by the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) when it was implemented as part of the City of Cape Town's baboon management guidelines in 2011.

Now finally, the NSPCA has withdrawn its support for this method that many argue is not only cruel but ineffective.

Baboon lobbyists are calling for a collaborative and inclusive baboon management plan, one which implements regulations to enforce baboon-proof bins, baboon-proof homes, and gardens, and which has consequences for residents who do not comply.

Currently, the City of Cape Town only has protocols in place to manage the baboons, but advocates argue that without changes to human behaviour, the situation will never be resolved.