Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital





Investments that aim to promote the environment or a social good have outperformed traditional investments globally during the pandemic, according to researchers from RBC Capital Markets.

“Investing in social good is finally becoming profitable,” the New York Times proclaimed, citing the research.

“The lever for change is the capital itself,” said Stephen B Heintz, chief executive of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

Refilwe Moloto asked Ryan McFadyen (co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard) to explain the “impact investing” trend.

Impact investment is values-based… It sees banks and financial advisors shifting their services to make it easy for investors to put their money to good use, and incentivising companies to operate responsibly. Ryan McFadyen, co-founder - Have You Heard

You’re starting to see large companies stepping into this space… You’re starting to see companies benefit from implementing sustainable goals… Ryan McFadyen, co-founder - Have You Heard

You’re starting to see companies exclude firms from their investment portfolios based on unethical practices… Ryan McFadyen, co-founder - Have You Heard

