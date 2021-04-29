Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital

29 April 2021 11:06 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Environment
Personal finance
Sustainability
investing
Refilwe Moloto
climate crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ryan McFadyen
impact investing

"Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen.

Investments that aim to promote the environment or a social good have outperformed traditional investments globally during the pandemic, according to researchers from RBC Capital Markets.

“Investing in social good is finally becoming profitable,” the New York Times proclaimed, citing the research.

“The lever for change is the capital itself,” said Stephen B Heintz, chief executive of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

© Jacek Kita/123rf.com

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

Refilwe Moloto asked Ryan McFadyen (co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard) to explain the “impact investing” trend.

Impact investment is values-based… It sees banks and financial advisors shifting their services to make it easy for investors to put their money to good use, and incentivising companies to operate responsibly.

Ryan McFadyen, co-founder - Have You Heard

You’re starting to see large companies stepping into this space… You’re starting to see companies benefit from implementing sustainable goals…

Ryan McFadyen, co-founder - Have You Heard

You’re starting to see companies exclude firms from their investment portfolios based on unethical practices…

Ryan McFadyen, co-founder - Have You Heard

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




