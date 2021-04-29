Streaming issues? Report here
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather

29 April 2021 11:50 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
covid-19 infections
oxygen shortage
India Covid-19 crisis

Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in the Covid-stricken country.

Shashank Yadav was charged with spreading a rumour over oxygen shortages "with intent to cause... fear or alarm", according to officers in India's Uttar Pradesh state.

Foreign Correspondent Adam Gilchrist Yadav could face jail time despite the fact that he did not refer to Covid-19 in his tweet.

RELATED: 'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'

Some officials in India have been accused of downplaying the severity of the Covid-19 crisis in the country, where authorities logged 360,960 infections in a 24-hour period on Wednesday - a new global record.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly said that anyone who spreads "rumours and propaganda" should have their property seized.

RELATED: Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

This guy, Shashank Yadav, was trying to find some oxygen for his dying grandfather.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

In the tweet that he put out, looking for anyone who has oxygen... he didn't even mention Covid-19. It was a brief tweet.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He could now face jail because the authorities are saying he's put out propaganda and spreading panic and fear.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

There's an enormous surge in cases. They're over 300,000 cases a day.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

We know that there is a dramatic shortage of hospital beds and a drastic shortage of oxygen for people who are suffering from Covid-19.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Listen to The World View with Adam Gilchrist for more on this and other stories:




