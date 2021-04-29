Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather
Shashank Yadav was charged with spreading a rumour over oxygen shortages "with intent to cause... fear or alarm", according to officers in India's Uttar Pradesh state.
Foreign Correspondent Adam Gilchrist Yadav could face jail time despite the fact that he did not refer to Covid-19 in his tweet.
RELATED: 'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'
Some officials in India have been accused of downplaying the severity of the Covid-19 crisis in the country, where authorities logged 360,960 infections in a 24-hour period on Wednesday - a new global record.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly said that anyone who spreads "rumours and propaganda" should have their property seized.
RELATED: Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
This guy, Shashank Yadav, was trying to find some oxygen for his dying grandfather.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
In the tweet that he put out, looking for anyone who has oxygen... he didn't even mention Covid-19. It was a brief tweet.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
He could now face jail because the authorities are saying he's put out propaganda and spreading panic and fear.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
There's an enormous surge in cases. They're over 300,000 cases a day.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
We know that there is a dramatic shortage of hospital beds and a drastic shortage of oxygen for people who are suffering from Covid-19.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Listen to The World View with Adam Gilchrist for more on this and other stories:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_165470217_medical-mask-with-the-flag-of-india-in-the-hands-of-a-doctor-flat-lay-coronavirus-infection-covid-19.html?vti=m14r09wzhdh4gntq38-1-33
More from World
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave'
Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February.Read More
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue
"Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right."Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Pfizer CEO says new pill to treat Covid-19 is in the works
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced that a new pill to treat Covid-19 could be ready by the end of 2021.Read More
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'
"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."Read More
Civil war in France is imminent! - 20 retired generals
The former generals and servicemen implore the government to defend civilisation against "hordes from the [immigrant] suburbs".Read More
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story
Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school.Read More
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain
The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the UK.Read More
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency
Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency.Read More
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage
Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.Read More