Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
LatchOn! Tygerberg Hospital embarks on a breast milk donation drive
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Falken
Today at 14:50
Music with Neil Gonsalves
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Neil Gonsalves
Today at 15:20
Academic: Fire highlights UCT mismanagement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jeremy Seekings - Director at Uct Social Surveys Unit
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Karpowership clears environmental hurdles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liziwe McDaid
Today at 16:05
Boris Johnson's woes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:20
Eastern Cape water crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:55
SAFTA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosazana Khanyile
Today at 17:05
Day 2 of Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:20
Ace Magashule's deadline today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 17:45
50 Year Celebration of Cap Classique and Kaapse Vonkel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Malan
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Serial rapist of perhaps 100 women arrested – after a decade of terror Lester Kiewit talks to Major General Bafana Linda (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps). 29 April 2021 1:51 PM
Atlantic Seaboard tap water test results due Thursday - Ward Cncllr Jowell 'It was very difficult to describe the smell with people calling it a metallic smell,' says Jowell. 29 April 2021 1:06 PM
Speaker Thandi Modise back in court over NSPCA animal cruelty charges The animal cruelty trial against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has resumed in court on Thursday. 29 April 2021 12:57 PM
View all Local
Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs DA Western Cape chair Jaco Londt says he has not been informed that Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the party's mayoral r... 29 April 2021 2:17 PM
Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs' The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 29 April 2021 12:50 PM
NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons Many baboon advocates argue paintballing is not only cruel but ineffective in 'herding' baboons away from residential areas. 29 April 2021 11:14 AM
View all Politics
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital "Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen. 29 April 2021 11:06 AM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
View all Business
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages. 29 April 2021 10:29 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave' Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February. 29 April 2021 10:47 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Elections

Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'

29 April 2021 12:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Politics
DA
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Saldanha Bay
DA Western Cape
Jan-Jan Joubert
Lester Kiewit
Marius Koen
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

The DA seems to be running out of feet to shoot themselves in.

Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape seems to be in a self-inflicted crisis.

Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned as DA Western Cape leader amid claims he lied about his qualifications.

The DA’s Saldanha Bay Mayor Marius Koen is also alleged to have lied about his qualifications.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela broke his silence on 18 April 2021 after his suspension as provincial Transport MEC for falsely claiming to have a BCom degree on his CV. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst

Lester Kiewit interviewed politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Eusebius McKaiser says… the DA is sitting in the corner, gnawing at itself… completely unprovoked. I think that is the truth. All of this is self-inflicted… sheer incapacity and malfeasance…

Jan-Jan Joubert, politics journalist

The fight was always between Dan Plato – who has strong support, I am told, within the Afrikaans community in Cape Town – which yes, DA, still exists – and Geordin Hill-Lewis who has the support of the party’s leadership… I don’t think Bongi ever stood a chance…

Jan-Jan Joubert, politics journalist

The DA has a lot of professional politicians… If you joined the DA Western Cape between 2001 and 2004… you were certainly not guaranteed any positions. It only held three municipalities in the whole country! … That has now changed… People join without true constituencies…

Jan-Jan Joubert, politics journalist

Let’s see what happens on Cape Flats… Let’s see the Afrikaans vote in the Northern Suburbs – it’s a huge vote! It’s like church on a Sunday in the northern suburbs – full, and so are voting queues…

Jan-Jan Joubert, politics journalist

The DA has one thing going for it: its opponents…

Jan-Jan Joubert, politics journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




29 April 2021 12:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Politics
DA
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Saldanha Bay
DA Western Cape
Jan-Jan Joubert
Lester Kiewit
Marius Koen
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

More from Local

52% of Western Cape police under investigation for corruption found guilty

29 April 2021 2:32 PM

There were 1303 corruption cases under investigation between 2009 and 2021, says Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serial rapist of perhaps 100 women arrested – after a decade of terror

29 April 2021 1:51 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Major General Bafana Linda (Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Atlantic Seaboard tap water test results due Thursday - Ward Cncllr Jowell

29 April 2021 1:06 PM

'It was very difficult to describe the smell with people calling it a metallic smell,' says Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Speaker Thandi Modise back in court over NSPCA animal cruelty charges

29 April 2021 12:57 PM

The animal cruelty trial against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has resumed in court on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons

29 April 2021 11:14 AM

Many baboon advocates argue paintballing is not only cruel but ineffective in 'herding' baboons away from residential areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you

29 April 2021 9:52 AM

The City is amending its Animal Keeping Policy and the public has until 17 May to comment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part

29 April 2021 8:58 AM

"Between May and October, we’re going to try to vaccinate 16.5 million people," says health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night

29 April 2021 6:41 AM

Food rescuers SA Harvest's CEO Alan Browde says they reached a milestone of 5 million meals over the ast 15 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947'

28 April 2021 1:27 PM

"It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'

28 April 2021 12:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys

28 April 2021 8:48 AM

"Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?

27 April 2021 7:51 PM

There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?

26 April 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic

26 April 2021 6:22 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Unclear if DA's Madikizela will still run for CT mayor after quitting other jobs

29 April 2021 2:17 PM

DA Western Cape chair Jaco Londt says he has not been informed that Bonginkosi Madikizela has withdrawn from the party's mayoral race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Atlantic Seaboard tap water test results due Thursday - Ward Cncllr Jowell

29 April 2021 1:06 PM

'It was very difficult to describe the smell with people calling it a metallic smell,' says Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons

29 April 2021 11:14 AM

Many baboon advocates argue paintballing is not only cruel but ineffective in 'herding' baboons away from residential areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you

29 April 2021 9:52 AM

The City is amending its Animal Keeping Policy and the public has until 17 May to comment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't'

29 April 2021 8:18 AM

Open Secrets' Hennie Van Vuuren says President Ramaphosa's first day of testimony before the Zondo Commission was wishy-washy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night

29 April 2021 6:41 AM

Food rescuers SA Harvest's CEO Alan Browde says they reached a milestone of 5 million meals over the ast 15 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

28 April 2021 5:29 PM

Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned as the leader of the DA in the Western Cape. He's also quit his job as transport MEC in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'

28 April 2021 12:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat

28 April 2021 10:39 AM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the governing party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Elections

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP

23 March 2021 12:59 PM

"We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election

9 February 2021 1:27 PM

The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

4 December 2020 9:17 AM

"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt

17 November 2020 3:09 PM

At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents

12 November 2020 1:55 PM

"Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…

11 November 2020 1:16 PM

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections

10 November 2020 8:46 AM

There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters

30 October 2020 9:49 AM

"It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't'

Politics

Serial rapist of perhaps 100 women arrested – after a decade of terror

Local

SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part

Local

EWN Highlights

Court hears from witnesses about animal cruelty at Thandi Modise's farm

29 April 2021 1:58 PM

Vaccines save millions of lives each year, say medical experts

29 April 2021 1:03 PM

Ramaphosa: Jonas’ Gupta claim made Mantashe realise party couldn’t probe family

29 April 2021 12:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA