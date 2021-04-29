Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'
The DA seems to be running out of feet to shoot themselves in.Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape seems to be in a self-inflicted crisis.
Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned as DA Western Cape leader amid claims he lied about his qualifications.
The DA’s Saldanha Bay Mayor Marius Koen is also alleged to have lied about his qualifications.
Lester Kiewit interviewed politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.
Barring some Lazarus-style, waking from the dead, fairytale come-back story of the CTown ANC, and opposition parties clawing back a DA two-thirds to cobble together a working coalition (FF+ said it would never ((never say never)) work with the ANC) its going to be a mayor Geordin https://t.co/fkeZ29UzJB— Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) April 28, 2021
Eusebius McKaiser says… the DA is sitting in the corner, gnawing at itself… completely unprovoked. I think that is the truth. All of this is self-inflicted… sheer incapacity and malfeasance…Jan-Jan Joubert, politics journalist
The fight was always between Dan Plato – who has strong support, I am told, within the Afrikaans community in Cape Town – which yes, DA, still exists – and Geordin Hill-Lewis who has the support of the party’s leadership… I don’t think Bongi ever stood a chance…Jan-Jan Joubert, politics journalist
The DA has a lot of professional politicians… If you joined the DA Western Cape between 2001 and 2004… you were certainly not guaranteed any positions. It only held three municipalities in the whole country! … That has now changed… People join without true constituencies…Jan-Jan Joubert, politics journalist
Let’s see what happens on Cape Flats… Let’s see the Afrikaans vote in the Northern Suburbs – it’s a huge vote! It’s like church on a Sunday in the northern suburbs – full, and so are voting queues…Jan-Jan Joubert, politics journalist
The DA has one thing going for it: its opponents…Jan-Jan Joubert, politics journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
