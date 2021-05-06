



In need of a winter break? Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one with loads of fun and exciting things on offer for the whole family.

Don’t just chase summer, chase the winter in the warmest place to be!

Durban beaches with blue flag status offer families memorable aquatic adventures. If you're looking for action-packed activities – snorkelling or deep-sea diving will get you up close and personal with the creatures of the deep and give you an opportunity to see the world below the surfs.

Looking for a more relaxed water experience? Whale watching, dolphin shows or sipping sundowners on a boat cruise is always a winner.

In need of a pulsating experience or a quick adrenalin shot?

Be an explorer and venture out to Durban’s many outdoor destinations for fresh air, wide-open spaces, great weather and stunning nature and wildlife areas.

Crisp fresh air, greenery for thousands of kilometres, wildlife just 40 minutes away and great weather, all on offer in Durban this winter fun break.

Max out on adventure activities to suit just about every taste – from adrenaline-pumping thrills like shark diving and skydiving to more tranquil options like hot air balloon trips and horse rides.

Enjoy a scenic view of Durban’s skyline as you swing across Moses Mabhida. Have a staredown with sharks or throw care to the wind while skydiving. If tranquillity is your preferred shot, then you will enjoy hot air balloon trips and horse rides.

A shopper’s paradise

Get your retail fix in this shopper’s paradise, boasting world-class malls, boutique stores and lifestyle markets. International to local designers, Durban is the host to world-calls malls, boutiques and lifestyle markets. Don’t miss a moment to look great on the streets and on the gram.

Home to a rich history and culture

Be sure to visit the wide variety of museums and art galleries, where you can take in some history or culture, or perhaps bag a masterpiece from talented emerging or established local artists.

Artistic ambience and inspiration, from historical museums to well-renowned art galleries. Take a moment to experience local emerging talented artist, right here in Durban.

Durban has the foodie in mind

One of the best things about travelling is getting the opportunity to try new foods and experience local specialities, which is why Durban is the place for an unforgettable culinary experience.

From local kasi flavours to craft brews, Durban restaurants offer mouth-watering coastal cuisine that sets it apart from any other city in South Africa.

Sit down at a restaurant to enjoy one of these uniquely Durban meals:

Bunny Chow

When it comes to flavour, Durban has it all, including the famous Bunny Chow. It’s hot, messy, and impossible to eat without using both hands, but of course, it’s tasty and filling.

Fresh sardines on toast

Between May and July, you can also catch the Sardine Run, billed as ‘The Greatest Shoal on Earth’ when millions of sardines migrate north along the KwaZulu-Natal coast following a cold ocean current.

Shisanyama

If you’re looking for some local kasi flavours, visit a local township shisanyama, where you can grill. Max’s Lifestyle in Umlazi is a legendary hot spot with weekend dance parties to look forward to.

Local Brews

In addition to the City’s explosive culinary tastes, Durban also has several commercial and craft breweries in and around the City with some offering public tours. The list of breweries is endless from artisanal brewers Porcupine Quill Micro Brewery to Deli in the Valley of 1000 Hills, Durban’s Unity Brasserie and Bar and many more.

With so much on offer, Durban is a holiday destination with a difference!

Visit www.visitdurban.travel and follow Durban Tourism on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to rediscover Durban's hidden gems!