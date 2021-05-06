Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Adam Habib: Thuli Madonsela reax
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:33
Identity Politics
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
jack markovitz
Sihle Ngobese
Today at 11:32
Where Are They Now??
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter Cronje - Former Director of Communications at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
Test revealed traveller in Cape Town did not have variant found in India: Cloete Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete has confirmed that a case was being investigated in Cape Town after traveller from India... 5 May 2021 6:50 PM
View all Local
Magashule's refusal to adhere to step-aside rules very disappointing - Kalako ANC Western Cape convenor Lerumo Kalako says he's very disappointed after Ace Magashule forced the party's hand instead of steppin... 5 May 2021 6:42 PM
ANC SG Ace Magashule suspended after refusing to step aside Corruption-charged ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been temporarily suspended from the governing party. 5 May 2021 5:24 PM
ANC KZN leader abiding by step aside policy 'of little political significance' ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside. 5 May 2021 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000? Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa. 5 May 2021 2:31 PM
April 2021 new car sales: Up 6000% on same month last year Yoh, South Africans do love their Volkswagen Polos! Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 5 May 2021 2:31 PM
View all Business
Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics. 5 May 2021 1:09 PM
'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about' Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year. 5 May 2021 11:18 AM
Exploring our own province: Thousands of San rock art paintings in Clanwilliam Refilwe Moloto chats to Stephnie Murray, a tour guide who takes visitors to a number of rock art sites in the Clanwilliam area. 5 May 2021 10:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims 5 May 2021 2:03 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000? Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa. 5 May 2021 2:31 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million President Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa’s largest Ankole farmer, says Denene Erasmus (Farmers Weekly). 5 May 2021 10:05 AM
'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable' "The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan. 5 May 2021 8:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one

6 May 2021 7:30 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Durban Tourism
Rediscover Durban

There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be.

In need of a winter break? Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one with loads of fun and exciting things on offer for the whole family.

Don’t just chase summer, chase the winter in the warmest place to be!

Durban beaches with blue flag status offer families memorable aquatic adventures. If you're looking for action-packed activities – snorkelling or deep-sea diving will get you up close and personal with the creatures of the deep and give you an opportunity to see the world below the surfs.

Looking for a more relaxed water experience? Whale watching, dolphin shows or sipping sundowners on a boat cruise is always a winner.

In need of a pulsating experience or a quick adrenalin shot?

Be an explorer and venture out to Durban’s many outdoor destinations for fresh air, wide-open spaces, great weather and stunning nature and wildlife areas.

Crisp fresh air, greenery for thousands of kilometres, wildlife just 40 minutes away and great weather, all on offer in Durban this winter fun break.

Max out on adventure activities to suit just about every taste – from adrenaline-pumping thrills like shark diving and skydiving to more tranquil options like hot air balloon trips and horse rides.

Enjoy a scenic view of Durban’s skyline as you swing across Moses Mabhida. Have a staredown with sharks or throw care to the wind while skydiving. If tranquillity is your preferred shot, then you will enjoy hot air balloon trips and horse rides.

A shopper’s paradise

Get your retail fix in this shopper’s paradise, boasting world-class malls, boutique stores and lifestyle markets. International to local designers, Durban is the host to world-calls malls, boutiques and lifestyle markets. Don’t miss a moment to look great on the streets and on the gram.

Home to a rich history and culture

Be sure to visit the wide variety of museums and art galleries, where you can take in some history or culture, or perhaps bag a masterpiece from talented emerging or established local artists.

Artistic ambience and inspiration, from historical museums to well-renowned art galleries. Take a moment to experience local emerging talented artist, right here in Durban.

Durban has the foodie in mind

One of the best things about travelling is getting the opportunity to try new foods and experience local specialities, which is why Durban is the place for an unforgettable culinary experience.

From local kasi flavours to craft brews, Durban restaurants offer mouth-watering coastal cuisine that sets it apart from any other city in South Africa.

Sit down at a restaurant to enjoy one of these uniquely Durban meals:

Bunny Chow

When it comes to flavour, Durban has it all, including the famous Bunny Chow. It’s hot, messy, and impossible to eat without using both hands, but of course, it’s tasty and filling.

Fresh sardines on toast

Between May and July, you can also catch the Sardine Run, billed as ‘The Greatest Shoal on Earth’ when millions of sardines migrate north along the KwaZulu-Natal coast following a cold ocean current.

Shisanyama

If you’re looking for some local kasi flavours, visit a local township shisanyama, where you can grill. Max’s Lifestyle in Umlazi is a legendary hot spot with weekend dance parties to look forward to.

Local Brews

In addition to the City’s explosive culinary tastes, Durban also has several commercial and craft breweries in and around the City with some offering public tours. The list of breweries is endless from artisanal brewers Porcupine Quill Micro Brewery to Deli in the Valley of 1000 Hills, Durban’s Unity Brasserie and Bar and many more.

With so much on offer, Durban is a holiday destination with a difference!

Visit www.visitdurban.travel and follow Durban Tourism on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to rediscover Durban's hidden gems!




6 May 2021 7:30 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Durban Tourism
Rediscover Durban

More from Entertainment

TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places'

1 May 2021 1:36 PM

Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award

30 April 2021 6:12 PM

The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos

28 April 2021 1:25 PM

The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys

28 April 2021 8:48 AM

"Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year

28 April 2021 8:46 AM

Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local comedians thrived online in lockdown - 'It was our most successful year'

28 April 2021 8:34 AM

Goliath & Goliath were early adopters of the online space as hard lockdown hit and brought content to audiences online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar

26 April 2021 6:46 AM

The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film

25 April 2021 12:26 PM

The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

16 April 2021 5:50 PM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'

5 May 2021 6:51 PM

The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?

5 May 2021 2:31 PM

Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey

5 May 2021 1:09 PM

Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about'

5 May 2021 11:18 AM

Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exploring our own province: Thousands of San rock art paintings in Clanwilliam

5 May 2021 10:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Stephnie Murray, a tour guide who takes visitors to a number of rock art sites in the Clanwilliam area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems

4 May 2021 7:34 PM

Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town

4 May 2021 5:20 PM

This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in the woods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine

4 May 2021 5:13 PM

"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

4 May 2021 3:41 PM

Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!

5 May 2021 8:23 PM

Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'

5 May 2021 6:51 PM

The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Test revealed traveller in Cape Town did not have variant found in India: Cloete

5 May 2021 6:50 PM

Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete has confirmed that a case was being investigated in Cape Town after traveller from India tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Activist calls on City to act after latest body dumped at Swartklip sports field

5 May 2021 3:40 PM

A Mitchells Plain community activist is concerned that the decaying and neglected Swartklip Sports Centre is becoming a dumping ground for dead bodies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled

5 May 2021 2:03 PM

Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's in a name? Local organisation retraces roots and history of Cape families

5 May 2021 1:31 PM

The Cape Family Research Forum is a local project that's focused on unlocking family histories, particularly Cape slave ancestries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey

5 May 2021 1:09 PM

Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'They are quarantined onboard the vessel. I’m confident it's contained'

5 May 2021 12:27 PM

A ship from India has been quarantined in Durban after its crew tested positive for Covid-19, says Moshe Motlohi (Port of Durban).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ship from India quarantined in Durban port after 14 crew test positive for Covid

5 May 2021 11:36 AM

Crew members on board a ship that travelled from India have been quarantined at the port of Durban after more than half of them tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about'

5 May 2021 11:18 AM

Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC SG Ace Magashule suspended after refusing to step aside

Politics

Cape Town weather warning: Prepare for localised flooding

Local

Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled

World Local

EWN Highlights

ANC’s Mabuyakhulu denies stealing money ahead of ’08 KZN conference

6 May 2021 8:01 AM

MPs line up tough questions on COVID-19 vaccines, GBV for Ramaphosa Q&A

6 May 2021 7:30 AM

Calls for relief aid as WC rescue teams deployed to flood-hit Overberg region

6 May 2021 7:04 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA