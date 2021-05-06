Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one
In need of a winter break? Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one with loads of fun and exciting things on offer for the whole family.
Don’t just chase summer, chase the winter in the warmest place to be!
Durban beaches with blue flag status offer families memorable aquatic adventures. If you're looking for action-packed activities – snorkelling or deep-sea diving will get you up close and personal with the creatures of the deep and give you an opportunity to see the world below the surfs.
Looking for a more relaxed water experience? Whale watching, dolphin shows or sipping sundowners on a boat cruise is always a winner.
In need of a pulsating experience or a quick adrenalin shot?
Be an explorer and venture out to Durban’s many outdoor destinations for fresh air, wide-open spaces, great weather and stunning nature and wildlife areas.
Crisp fresh air, greenery for thousands of kilometres, wildlife just 40 minutes away and great weather, all on offer in Durban this winter fun break.
Max out on adventure activities to suit just about every taste – from adrenaline-pumping thrills like shark diving and skydiving to more tranquil options like hot air balloon trips and horse rides.
Enjoy a scenic view of Durban’s skyline as you swing across Moses Mabhida. Have a staredown with sharks or throw care to the wind while skydiving. If tranquillity is your preferred shot, then you will enjoy hot air balloon trips and horse rides.
A shopper’s paradise
Get your retail fix in this shopper’s paradise, boasting world-class malls, boutique stores and lifestyle markets. International to local designers, Durban is the host to world-calls malls, boutiques and lifestyle markets. Don’t miss a moment to look great on the streets and on the gram.
Home to a rich history and culture
Be sure to visit the wide variety of museums and art galleries, where you can take in some history or culture, or perhaps bag a masterpiece from talented emerging or established local artists.
Artistic ambience and inspiration, from historical museums to well-renowned art galleries. Take a moment to experience local emerging talented artist, right here in Durban.
Durban has the foodie in mind
One of the best things about travelling is getting the opportunity to try new foods and experience local specialities, which is why Durban is the place for an unforgettable culinary experience.
From local kasi flavours to craft brews, Durban restaurants offer mouth-watering coastal cuisine that sets it apart from any other city in South Africa.
Sit down at a restaurant to enjoy one of these uniquely Durban meals:
Bunny Chow
When it comes to flavour, Durban has it all, including the famous Bunny Chow. It’s hot, messy, and impossible to eat without using both hands, but of course, it’s tasty and filling.
Fresh sardines on toast
Between May and July, you can also catch the Sardine Run, billed as ‘The Greatest Shoal on Earth’ when millions of sardines migrate north along the KwaZulu-Natal coast following a cold ocean current.
Shisanyama
If you’re looking for some local kasi flavours, visit a local township shisanyama, where you can grill. Max’s Lifestyle in Umlazi is a legendary hot spot with weekend dance parties to look forward to.
Local Brews
In addition to the City’s explosive culinary tastes, Durban also has several commercial and craft breweries in and around the City with some offering public tours. The list of breweries is endless from artisanal brewers Porcupine Quill Micro Brewery to Deli in the Valley of 1000 Hills, Durban’s Unity Brasserie and Bar and many more.
With so much on offer, Durban is a holiday destination with a difference!
Visit www.visitdurban.travel and follow Durban Tourism on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to rediscover Durban's hidden gems!
Source : http://www.visitdurban.travel/
More from Entertainment
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places'
Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series.Read More
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award
The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association.Read More
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks
The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos
The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward.Read More
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys
"Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact."Read More
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year
Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year.Read More
Local comedians thrived online in lockdown - 'It was our most successful year'
Goliath & Goliath were early adopters of the online space as hard lockdown hit and brought content to audiences online.Read More
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar
The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars.Read More
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film
The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap.Read More
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?
Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa.Read More
Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey
Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.Read More
'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about'
Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year.Read More
Exploring our own province: Thousands of San rock art paintings in Clanwilliam
Refilwe Moloto chats to Stephnie Murray, a tour guide who takes visitors to a number of rock art sites in the Clanwilliam area.Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town
This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in the woods.Read More
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine
"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.Read More
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court
Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.Read More
More from Local
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
Test revealed traveller in Cape Town did not have variant found in India: Cloete
Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete has confirmed that a case was being investigated in Cape Town after traveller from India tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
Activist calls on City to act after latest body dumped at Swartklip sports field
A Mitchells Plain community activist is concerned that the decaying and neglected Swartklip Sports Centre is becoming a dumping ground for dead bodies.Read More
Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled
Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victimsRead More
What's in a name? Local organisation retraces roots and history of Cape families
The Cape Family Research Forum is a local project that's focused on unlocking family histories, particularly Cape slave ancestries.Read More
Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey
Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.Read More
'They are quarantined onboard the vessel. I’m confident it's contained'
A ship from India has been quarantined in Durban after its crew tested positive for Covid-19, says Moshe Motlohi (Port of Durban).Read More
Ship from India quarantined in Durban port after 14 crew test positive for Covid
Crew members on board a ship that travelled from India have been quarantined at the port of Durban after more than half of them tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
'Drum Magazine is a publication we as journalists are taught about, dream about'
Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine that turns 70 this year.Read More