Atlantic Seaboard tap water test results due Thursday - Ward Cncllr Jowell
On Thursday 28 April, the City of Cape Town issued a precautionary advisory regarding the tap water in the CBD and Atlantic Seaboard.
Their advisory stated: City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept is investigating an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water. Residents of Camps Bay, Sea Point, and Fresnaye areas are advised to refrain from drinking tap water until further notice.
Nicola Jowell, ward councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard, and Lydia Abel, vice-chair at SFB Seapoint Fresnaye and Bantry Bay Residents Association talk to Lester Kiewit.
We received a number of reports yesterday morning from residents about the smell of the water and people reporting an unusual taste.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
It was very difficult to describe the smell with people calling it a metallic smell, but when our teams arrived on site very promptly yesterday, they also noticed a smell coming from the water pipes and fire hydrants and so he immediately took action on it.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
She says there have been no reports of any ill-health due to the water.
The call to stop drinking the water was just a precautionary measure just to make sure that we can test it and find out what is going on - and then give the all-clear to hopefully carry on drinking it and eliminate any health concerns.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
She says the tests were done on Wednesday and sent to the laboratory.
The preliminary results are expected on Thursday, she says.
The council was very prompt and we are waiting to hear what the results of the tests are.Lydia Abel, Vice-chair - SFB Seapoint Fresnaye and Bantry Bay Residents Association
Listen to the interviews below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100796264_sea-point-promenade-cape-town-.html
