Speaker Thandi Modise back in court over NSPCA animal cruelty charges
Modise is appearing before the Potchefstroom Regional Court in North West on charges relating to neglected livestock on her farm back in 2014.
In 2014, dozens of carcasses of dead animals, including 58 pigs, were found on Modise’s farm outside Potchefstroom.
AfriForum is privately prosecuting Modise on behalf of the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).
The case was postponed in December and returned to court this week.
Witnesses have testified that the farm animals had died or were emaciated due to starvation and dehydration.
Modise has pleaded not guilty to the charges of animal neglect and her advocate Dali Mpofu maintains that the case is politically motivated.
Meanwhile, the NSPCA says it's confident that Modise will be convicted.
"As court resumes, and more witnesses are called, we are positive that the accused will be found guilty", the NSPCA said in a statement on Facebook.
At the same time, some Twitter users have posed the question of whether or not Modise should step aside in light of the case.
All ANC members who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes have been ordered to step aside by the end of April.
Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise's animal cruelty trial resumes at the Potchefstroom Regional Court in North West #sabcnews @OupaMaine pic.twitter.com/a9c7KVDUMS— SentleengLehihi (@sentleL69) April 29, 2021
The National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has arrived at the Potchfstroom regional Court, for an animal cruelty trial. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/WxPvAOJ7gL— Bafedile Moerane (@moeraneb14) April 28, 2021
So cde Thandi Modise will also step aside tomorrow? Being charged for animal cruelty is serious— Jacques Cupido (@jacquescupido12) April 29, 2021
As Cyril Ramaphosa waxes on about 'the eye of a needle', Thandi Modise is in court facing animal cruelty charges.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) April 28, 2021
The politicians are so busy at the trough, there's no space for their animals to eat. Some of Thandi's pigs were so thin, they could fit through the eye of a needle.
Does this step aside apply to Members of ANC NEC ? If so , is Mme Thandi Modise going to step aside because she’s also going through court about that Animal cruelty case .. I am asking for a friend who likes to know ?— Ronewa (@Ronewa21288171) April 28, 2021
Is Thandi Modise amongst those who will step aside? pic.twitter.com/55fNdHWnjI— Bongani (@dubebo) April 28, 2021
Is Thandi Modise going to step aside or animal cruelty and starving your workers is not a 'Serious Crime'?— Seer Kwame Jr. (@Cde_Xolani) April 29, 2021
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
