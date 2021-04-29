Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Speaker Thandi Modise back in court over NSPCA animal cruelty charges

29 April 2021 12:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
NSPCA
Thandi Modise
National Assembly Speaker
Thandi Modise animal cruelty charges

The animal cruelty trial against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has resumed in court on Thursday.

Modise is appearing before the Potchefstroom Regional Court in North West on charges relating to neglected livestock on her farm back in 2014.

In 2014, dozens of carcasses of dead animals, including 58 pigs, were found on Modise’s farm outside Potchefstroom.

AfriForum is privately prosecuting Modise on behalf of the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).

The case was postponed in December and returned to court this week.

Witnesses have testified that the farm animals had died or were emaciated due to starvation and dehydration.

Modise has pleaded not guilty to the charges of animal neglect and her advocate Dali Mpofu maintains that the case is politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the NSPCA says it's confident that Modise will be convicted.

"As court resumes, and more witnesses are called, we are positive that the accused will be found guilty", the NSPCA said in a statement on Facebook.

At the same time, some Twitter users have posed the question of whether or not Modise should step aside in light of the case.

All ANC members who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes have been ordered to step aside by the end of April.




